Umpqua Valley Beekeepers Association

They are 5 deep frames in corrugated plastic Jester Nuc boxes, with local Albany Oregon Queens at the helm. These Nuc's will be pretreated and as I understand it, bursting at the seams, ready to move straight into a full size hive. Purchasers will be able to keep all the packaging. This order is being putting in directly with Lane County Beekeepers Association. Our window to secure these is short, and we will need prepayment. We will be taking orders until all Nuc's are spoken for, or Thursday, April 24th. These Nuc's will be ready for pick-up in May. The producer will give us a one week heads up on when the pick-up day will be. In order to reduce traffic on pick-up day, we will need a volunteer to pick-up our entire order in Creswell. Then we will have our own pick-up day here in Roseburg. We will need everyone to pick-up their order as soon as possible on that same day. We will send out more details when we have a date, time and location set.

