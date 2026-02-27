Umu Igbo Unite's Date Auction

I’m a goal driven, faith centered woman from Imo State with a big heart and even bigger dreams. I work in home health caring for children and I’m pursuing nursing because serving others has always been part of who I am. Watching my mom live with strength and grace taught me to build a life that truly means something.

I love playing several sports, trying good food, taking pictures, and creating beautiful memories with the people I care about. When I can’t fully express how I feel, I cook. That’s how I show love. Creativity through writing, dancing, and photography is how I process life, and I make it a point to spread kindness and love wherever I go.

Long term, I dream of building a school, hospital, and church in Nigeria while supporting underserved communities and mental health initiatives around the world. I don’t just want success. I want to make a real impact.

I’m looking for a man who truly loves God, leads with integrity, and values growth. Someone emotionally mature, patient, kind, and intentional. I believe in partnership. Not control or ego, but two people choosing each other and building as a team. My ideal relationship is rooted in faith, open communication, and peace. Something secure and steady, yet full of passion, joy, laughter, and purpose. I want to build spiritually, emotionally, financially, and physically with someone while genuinely enjoying life together.I’m a goal driven, faith centered woman from Imo State with a big heart and even bigger dreams. I work in home health caring for children and I’m pursuing nursing because serving others has always been part of who I am. Watching my mom live with strength and grace taught me to build a life that truly means something.

I love playing several sports, trying good food, taking pictures, and creating beautiful memories with the people I care about. When I can’t fully express how I feel, I cook. That’s how I show love. Creativity through writing, dancing, and photography is how I process life, and I make it a point to spread kindness and love wherever I go.

Long term, I dream of building a school, hospital, and church in Nigeria while supporting underserved communities and mental health initiatives around the world. I don’t just want success. I want to make a real impact.

I’m looking for a man who truly loves God, leads with integrity, and values growth. Someone emotionally mature, patient, kind, and intentional. I believe in partnership. Not control or ego, but two people choosing each other and building as a team. My ideal relationship is rooted in faith, open communication, and peace. Something secure and steady, yet full of passion, joy, laughter, and purpose. I want to build spiritually, emotionally, financially, and physically with someone while genuinely enjoying life together.