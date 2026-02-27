Umu Igbo Unite's Date Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
My name is Obi Arisukwu and I’m a first generation Nigerian-American from Houston Texas! Shout out the Southwest! I currently reside in Los Angeles and I’m an illustrator and writer. I consider myself an open book and I am extremely passionate about helping people succeed and become the best versions of themselves. I value helping my partner succeed, level up and rise to their highest potential. When it comes to dating, I value effective and open communication. I am looking for a partner to laugh, have fun with and just be a kid around. I’m also looking for a best friend to grow with and push towards being their very best.
Starting bid
Hey guys! My name is Stephanie and I’m a nurse anesthetist here in Houston! I have a special skill of making people feel safe and comfortable in intense situations and I believe that resonates with my life outside of work as well. I am very passionate about health and fitness; I love working out lifting heavy and playing volleyball. I’m really into fashion, beauty and self care. My favorite method of self expression is singing; it helps me stay grounded and true to myself. My ideal relationship is rooted in compatibility between two people. It’s also rooted in the ability to step up and always choose each other every single day. A rule that I abide by in life is that just like a bank, you can’t make a withdrawal where you didn’t make a deposit. Meaning you have to be consistent, intentional and invest regularly into your relationship in order to see growth.
Starting bid
Hello UIU people! My name is Nnamdi and I am from Imo State. My family and I relocated from Nigeria back in 2008 and now I currently live in Uptown Houston. I am currently a senior AI engineer for NBC universal. My ideal relationship consist of understanding our duties and responsibilities to each other and putting forth the actions accordingly.
Starting bid
Hello Everyone, I am Chidera! I hail from Los Angeles with roots in Anambra State. I’m one of four siblings and big on family.
I graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in Criminal Justice and recently earned my master’s in Legal Studies from Pepperdine University School of Law. I’ve spent the last five years working as a personal injury paralegal and recently transitioned into insurance.
Outside of work, I enjoy going to the movies, traveling, and long walks on the beach with good music or meaningful conversation. I’m at a point in life where I’m ready for something real and lasting.
In Layman’s terms, SHOW ME YOUR NEAREST ODOGWU
Starting bid
I am 6’4 and weigh 250lbs. I am an Air Force Medic, as well as a Fitness, Health and Wellness enthusiast. I’m a huge foodie and I’m always down to do any active activity. I’m also into Anime, sports, documentaries, and tech.
I am interested in a woman who takes care of her self and body. Additionally her hygiene and aroma has to be on point. She must have a great sense of humor and has to enjoy cooking
Starting bid
I’m a goal driven, faith centered woman from Imo State with a big heart and even bigger dreams. I work in home health caring for children and I’m pursuing nursing because serving others has always been part of who I am. Watching my mom live with strength and grace taught me to build a life that truly means something.
I love playing several sports, trying good food, taking pictures, and creating beautiful memories with the people I care about. When I can’t fully express how I feel, I cook. That’s how I show love. Creativity through writing, dancing, and photography is how I process life, and I make it a point to spread kindness and love wherever I go.
Long term, I dream of building a school, hospital, and church in Nigeria while supporting underserved communities and mental health initiatives around the world. I don’t just want success. I want to make a real impact.
I’m looking for a man who truly loves God, leads with integrity, and values growth. Someone emotionally mature, patient, kind, and intentional. I believe in partnership. Not control or ego, but two people choosing each other and building as a team. My ideal relationship is rooted in faith, open communication, and peace. Something secure and steady, yet full of passion, joy, laughter, and purpose. I want to build spiritually, emotionally, financially, and physically with someone while genuinely enjoying life together.I’m a goal driven, faith centered woman from Imo State with a big heart and even bigger dreams. I work in home health caring for children and I’m pursuing nursing because serving others has always been part of who I am. Watching my mom live with strength and grace taught me to build a life that truly means something.
I love playing several sports, trying good food, taking pictures, and creating beautiful memories with the people I care about. When I can’t fully express how I feel, I cook. That’s how I show love. Creativity through writing, dancing, and photography is how I process life, and I make it a point to spread kindness and love wherever I go.
Long term, I dream of building a school, hospital, and church in Nigeria while supporting underserved communities and mental health initiatives around the world. I don’t just want success. I want to make a real impact.
I’m looking for a man who truly loves God, leads with integrity, and values growth. Someone emotionally mature, patient, kind, and intentional. I believe in partnership. Not control or ego, but two people choosing each other and building as a team. My ideal relationship is rooted in faith, open communication, and peace. Something secure and steady, yet full of passion, joy, laughter, and purpose. I want to build spiritually, emotionally, financially, and physically with someone while genuinely enjoying life together.
Starting bid
I’m 25
And I’m an artist with a business mind and a body built in the gym.
I turn visions into reality, whether that’s on canvas, on stage, or in the boardroom. I cook like I love, dance like nobody’s watching, and I’m always chasing growth —
in the gym, in nature, and in life.
I’m here to expand my tribe, build real connections, and maybe meet someone who matches my passion and ambition.
If you’re grounded and ready for something meaningful… I can’t wait to make your acquaintance.
Starting bid
I am a Houston-based fitness coach and the founder of Ilekan Athletics.
I don’t just build bodies, I build confidence, discipline, and presence. Early mornings are part of my lifestyle, but so are passport stamps, loud laughs, and celebrating every win the right way.
I am Faith-led, Growth-minded, Structured and driven. I love to dance, joke, and tap into my inner kid without missing a beat.
I value loyalty, clarity, emotional intelligence, and peace. I’m drawn to a woman who’s serious about evolving — mentally, spiritually, and physically.
I’m not here for something casual. I’m here to build something solid, intentional, and exciting.
If you can match the energy and protect the peace, we’ll move beautifully.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!