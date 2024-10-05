United Nations Association Of San Diego

Hosted by

United Nations Association Of San Diego

About this event

UN@80. Building our Future Together

2202 Fourth Ave

San Diego, CA 92101, USA

UNASD Member ticket
$75

UNASD members, October 4-October 23.

Non-member ticket
$80

October 4-October 23.

Student/Intern Ticket
$30

High school or College ID required.

Donors are encouraged to subsidize intern or student participation.

UNASD Partners
$70

For those affiliated with Blue Water Institute, Friends Across Borders, House of Pacific Relations, San Diego 350, San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention, San Diego Diplomacy Council, San Diego World Affairs Council, SDSU’s Hostler Institute for World Affairs, University of San Diego College of Arts and Sciences, and Wildcoast

Corporate/Business Internationalist Sponsorship
$1,000

4 event tickets + reserved booth, Logo on all promotional media, Reserved table signage, Spotlight in newsletter, Recognition on UNASD website

Limited availability!

UNA Special Delegate Sponsorship
$800

2 tickets for you + 2 for interns/volunteers, Logo on all promotional media, Feature in newsletter, Recognition on UNASD website

Underwriter: Melody Maker
$500

Sponsor live music, Logo on media & website, Free UNASD membership for one, Recognition on stage

Underwriter: Happier Hour
$500

Sponsor an extra hosted bar hour, Logo on media & website, Free UNASD membership for one, Recognition during event


Underwriter: Dessert Host
$500

Provide desserts for reception, Logo on media & website, Free UNASD membership, Recognition at dessert service

Add a donation for United Nations Association Of San Diego

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!