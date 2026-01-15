Un-Tied and Unbothered NECKTIE Crafting Event

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About this event
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701, USA
This cost allows for each participant to have all of their supplies provided for the crafting event. It also includes snack and a light refreshing drink. Join us from 12:00PM - 3:00PM. Invite a friend to share this experience. Space is limited.
This cost allows for each participant to have all of their supplies provided for the crafting event. It also includes snack and a light refreshing drink. Join us from 12:00PM - 3:00PM. Invite a friend to share this experience. Space is limited.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!