Psi Eta Zeta

Hosted by

Psi Eta Zeta

About this event

Un-Tied and Unbothered NECKTIE Crafting Event

SEMO-UC Ballroom B

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701, USA

General Admission
$25

This cost allows for each participant to have all of their supplies provided for the crafting event. It also includes snack and a light refreshing drink. Join us from 12:00PM - 3:00PM. Invite a friend to share this experience. Space is limited.

General Admission (Copy)
$25

This cost allows for each participant to have all of their supplies provided for the crafting event. It also includes snack and a light refreshing drink. Join us from 12:00PM - 3:00PM. Invite a friend to share this experience. Space is limited.

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