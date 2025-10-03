Una Decada De Musica

Una Década de Música

Celebrating 10 Years of HERENCIA Mariachi Academy

ENGLISH VERSION:

Join us for “Una Década de Música”, a special anniversary concert celebrating 10 years of HERENCIA Mariachi Academy (HMA) — a decade of passion, culture, and community through the art of Mariachi music.

Experience an unforgettable evening featuring our talented student musicians, alumni, and special guests as they honor tradition, showcase growth, and share the joy that music brings to our community.

Over the past ten years, HMA has transformed from a small backyard program into a thriving academy that continues to empower youth through culturally rooted music education and performance opportunities.

Come celebrate this incredible milestone with us — where every note tells a story of heritage, unity, and hope for the future.