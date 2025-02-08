Pre-Orders only for: Unafaa Apparel 2025

Unisex Sponge Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt = HEATHER NAVY One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's Educational Programs! Spun from our proprietary, plush sponge fleece fabric, the remarkably soft, warm Unisex Sponge Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt is designed for daily wear and year-round layering. As one of our most popular fleece styles, this pullover sweatshirt features a crew neck, distinctive raglan sleeves, ribbed cuffs, and a waistband. Personalize your own and enjoy the comfort of our Unisex Sponge Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt. Features: It is side-seamed and in unisex sizing. It has a crew neck, raglan sleeves, ribbed cu, waistband, and tearaway label. Fabrication: 60% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 40% polyester fleece

Unisex Sponge Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt = HEATHER NAVY One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's Educational Programs! Spun from our proprietary, plush sponge fleece fabric, the remarkably soft, warm Unisex Sponge Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt is designed for daily wear and year-round layering. As one of our most popular fleece styles, this pullover sweatshirt features a crew neck, distinctive raglan sleeves, ribbed cuffs, and a waistband. Personalize your own and enjoy the comfort of our Unisex Sponge Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt. Features: It is side-seamed and in unisex sizing. It has a crew neck, raglan sleeves, ribbed cu, waistband, and tearaway label. Fabrication: 60% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 40% polyester fleece

seeMoreDetailsMobile