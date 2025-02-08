Pre-Orders only for: Unafaa Apparel 2025

Women's Relaxed Heather CVC Short Sleeve Tee = BLUE LAGOON
Lightweight and super soft, this women's T-shirt offers a comfortable and casual fit that is perfect for on-the-go wear. Part of our relaxed collection, this go-to basic features a crew neck and short sleeves. Made from our extremely popular Heather CVC fabric, it sports a vintage-textured look that elevates any outfit and any printed artwork.
Features: Sideseamed. Relaxed fit. Heathered texture.
Fabrication:
52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% poly, 32 single 4.2 oz.
Women's Relaxed Heather CVC Short Sleeve Tee = BLUE LAGOON
Lightweight and super soft, this women's T-shirt offers a comfortable and casual fit that is perfect for on-the-go wear. Part of our relaxed collection, this go-to basic features a crew neck and short sleeves. Made from our extremely popular Heather CVC fabric, it sports a vintage-textured look that elevates any outfit and any printed artwork.
Features: Sideseamed. Relaxed fit. Heathered texture.
Fabrication:
52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% poly, 32 single 4.2 oz.
RenU Team (Courtnie and Tonda): Cropped Tee
$26
Women's Flowy Cropped Tee = DUSTY BLUE
This modest-crop tee with inset sleeves creates an unforgettable silhouette you must have in all colors.
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's Women's Ministries!
Features: Flowy Fit. Side-seamed. Tailored Sleeve. Modest crop.
Fabrication:
65% Poly, 35% Viscose, 32 single 3.7 oz
Women's Flowy Cropped Tee = DUSTY BLUE
This modest-crop tee with inset sleeves creates an unforgettable silhouette you must have in all colors.
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's Women's Ministries!
Features: Flowy Fit. Side-seamed. Tailored Sleeve. Modest crop.
Fabrication:
65% Poly, 35% Viscose, 32 single 3.7 oz
RenU Team (Courtnie and Tonda): Women's Crew
$43
Women's Classic Crewneck Sweatshirt = WHITE
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's Women's Ministries!
Meet our new modern classic, the Women's Classic Crewneck Sweatshirt. Featuring semi-set-in sleeves, a drawcord-free design, a mid-length, cropped silhouette, and crafted from our ultra-soft, warm sponge fleece, this upgraded essential is perfect for styling alone or layering in cooler weather. The Women's Classic Crewneck Sweatshirt fits your minimalist style and fresh expression.
Features: Mid-length crop. Semi set-in sleeves. No drawcords.
Fabrication:
52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% polyester fleece, 32 singles, 8 oz.
Women's Classic Crewneck Sweatshirt = WHITE
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's Women's Ministries!
Meet our new modern classic, the Women's Classic Crewneck Sweatshirt. Featuring semi-set-in sleeves, a drawcord-free design, a mid-length, cropped silhouette, and crafted from our ultra-soft, warm sponge fleece, this upgraded essential is perfect for styling alone or layering in cooler weather. The Women's Classic Crewneck Sweatshirt fits your minimalist style and fresh expression.
Features: Mid-length crop. Semi set-in sleeves. No drawcords.
Fabrication:
52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% polyester fleece, 32 singles, 8 oz.
RenU Team (Courtnie and Tonda) Long Sleeve (Unisex)
$29
Unisex Heather CVC Long Sleeve Tee = CAROLINA BLUE
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's Women's Ministries!
This classic unisex jersey T-shirt fits like a well-loved favorite. It features a classic crew neck, long sleeves, and superior combed and ring-spun jersey cotton, which acts as a blank canvas for printing.
Features: Side-seamed. Retail fit. Ribbed cuff.
Fabrication:
52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% poly. 32 single. 4.2 oz.
Unisex Heather CVC Long Sleeve Tee = CAROLINA BLUE
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's Women's Ministries!
This classic unisex jersey T-shirt fits like a well-loved favorite. It features a classic crew neck, long sleeves, and superior combed and ring-spun jersey cotton, which acts as a blank canvas for printing.
Features: Side-seamed. Retail fit. Ribbed cuff.
Fabrication:
52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% poly. 32 single. 4.2 oz.
Feeding Program Team (Joey and Sam): Short Sleeve
$22
Unisex Poly-Cotton Short Sleeve Tee = BLACK
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's Feeding Programs!
This updated essential unisex short-sleeved t-shirt fits like a well-loved favorite, featuring an irresistibly soft poly-cotton blend and crew neck. Offered in various fabrications and colors, including solid, marble, neon, speckled, acid wash, slub, and mineral wash colors.
Features: Side-seamed. Retail fit. Unisex sizing.
Fabrication:
52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% polyester, 40 single, 3.6oz.
Unisex Poly-Cotton Short Sleeve Tee = BLACK
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's Feeding Programs!
This updated essential unisex short-sleeved t-shirt fits like a well-loved favorite, featuring an irresistibly soft poly-cotton blend and crew neck. Offered in various fabrications and colors, including solid, marble, neon, speckled, acid wash, slub, and mineral wash colors.
Features: Side-seamed. Retail fit. Unisex sizing.
Fabrication:
52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% polyester, 40 single, 3.6oz.
Feeding Program Team (Joey and Sam): Hoodie
$48
Unisex Sponge Fleece Pullover DTM Hoodie = BLACK
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's Feeding Programs!
Dropped shoulder, spun from plush sponge fleece fabric, this remarkably soft unisex pullover hoodie is perfect for daily wear and year-round layering. It features ribbed cuffs and waistband, kangaroo pockets, and fashion-forward dyed drawcords.
Features: Side-seamed. Unisex sizing. Dyed to match drawcords. Ribbed cuffs and waistband. Kangaroo pocket. Tear-away label.
Fabrication:
Solid Colors: 52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% polyester fleece, 32 single, 8.0 oz
Unisex Sponge Fleece Pullover DTM Hoodie = BLACK
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's Feeding Programs!
Dropped shoulder, spun from plush sponge fleece fabric, this remarkably soft unisex pullover hoodie is perfect for daily wear and year-round layering. It features ribbed cuffs and waistband, kangaroo pockets, and fashion-forward dyed drawcords.
Features: Side-seamed. Unisex sizing. Dyed to match drawcords. Ribbed cuffs and waistband. Kangaroo pocket. Tear-away label.
Fabrication:
Solid Colors: 52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% polyester fleece, 32 single, 8.0 oz
Feeding Program Team (Joey and Sam): Long Sleeve
$32
Unisex 7.5 oz Heavyweight Long Sleeve Tee = BLACK
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's Feeding Programs!
Our Unisex 7.5-oz Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Tee embraces the sought-after aesthetic of boxier silhouettes and substantially weighted fabrics of the Y2K era. The elegant geometry of the Heavyweight Collection style is achieved with precision tailoring and meticulous attention to detail. It is available in a spectrum of thoughtfully curated colors.
Features: Side-seamed. Boxer relaxed fit. Unisex sizing. Drop shoulders. Double Needle Top Stitched 7/8 Neckband. Ribbed cuff.
Fabrication: 7.5 oz, 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton.
Unisex 7.5 oz Heavyweight Long Sleeve Tee = BLACK
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's Feeding Programs!
Our Unisex 7.5-oz Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Tee embraces the sought-after aesthetic of boxier silhouettes and substantially weighted fabrics of the Y2K era. The elegant geometry of the Heavyweight Collection style is achieved with precision tailoring and meticulous attention to detail. It is available in a spectrum of thoughtfully curated colors.
Features: Side-seamed. Boxer relaxed fit. Unisex sizing. Drop shoulders. Double Needle Top Stitched 7/8 Neckband. Ribbed cuff.
Fabrication: 7.5 oz, 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton.
Aged-Out Team (Education/Sponsorships - Stephen, Loren) LS
$30
Unisex Heather CVC Long Sleeve Tee = HEATHER NAVY
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's Educational Programs!
This classic unisex jersey T-shirt fits like a well-loved favorite. It features a classic crew neck, long sleeves, and superior combed and ring-spun jersey cotton, which acts as a blank canvas for printing.
Features: Side-seamed. Retail fit. Ribbed cuff.
Fabrication:
Heather CVC/Blend Colors: 52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% poly. 32 single. 4.2 oz.
Unisex Heather CVC Long Sleeve Tee = HEATHER NAVY
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's Educational Programs!
This classic unisex jersey T-shirt fits like a well-loved favorite. It features a classic crew neck, long sleeves, and superior combed and ring-spun jersey cotton, which acts as a blank canvas for printing.
Features: Side-seamed. Retail fit. Ribbed cuff.
Fabrication:
Heather CVC/Blend Colors: 52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% poly. 32 single. 4.2 oz.
Aged-Out Team (Education/Sponsorships - Stephen, Loren) CREW
$41
Unisex Sponge Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt = HEATHER NAVY
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's Educational Programs!
Spun from our proprietary, plush sponge fleece fabric, the remarkably soft, warm Unisex Sponge Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt is designed for daily wear and year-round layering. As one of our most popular fleece styles, this pullover sweatshirt features a crew neck, distinctive raglan sleeves, ribbed cuffs, and a waistband. Personalize your own and enjoy the comfort of our Unisex Sponge Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt.
Features: It is side-seamed and in unisex sizing. It has a crew neck, raglan sleeves, ribbed cu, waistband, and tearaway label.
Fabrication:
60% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 40% polyester fleece
Unisex Sponge Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt = HEATHER NAVY
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's Educational Programs!
Spun from our proprietary, plush sponge fleece fabric, the remarkably soft, warm Unisex Sponge Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt is designed for daily wear and year-round layering. As one of our most popular fleece styles, this pullover sweatshirt features a crew neck, distinctive raglan sleeves, ribbed cuffs, and a waistband. Personalize your own and enjoy the comfort of our Unisex Sponge Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt.
Features: It is side-seamed and in unisex sizing. It has a crew neck, raglan sleeves, ribbed cu, waistband, and tearaway label.
Fabrication:
60% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 40% polyester fleece
Aged-Out Team (Education/Sponsorships - Stephen, Loren) PANT
$42
Unisex Sponge Fleece Jogger Sweatpants = HEATHER NAVY
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's Educational Programs!
These unisex custom jogger sweatpants are perfect for days on duty and off. They are cut from the softest fleece fabric in the game, and the side pockets store essentials.
Features: It is side-seamed, and the size is Unisex. There are side pockets, ribbed ankle cuffs, and an elastic waistband with a grommet and white drawstring.
Fabrication:
Heather Navy: 60% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 40% polyester
Unisex Sponge Fleece Jogger Sweatpants = HEATHER NAVY
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's Educational Programs!
These unisex custom jogger sweatpants are perfect for days on duty and off. They are cut from the softest fleece fabric in the game, and the side pockets store essentials.
Features: It is side-seamed, and the size is Unisex. There are side pockets, ribbed ankle cuffs, and an elastic waistband with a grommet and white drawstring.
Fabrication:
Heather Navy: 60% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 40% polyester
NHC Team (Kim & Ryan) SS Hoodie
$38
Tri-Blend Wicking Short Sleeve Hood = DARK GREY HEATHER
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's New Hope Campus Building Campaign!
This short-sleeved hoodie combines moisture-wicking performance, unbeatable softness, and PosiCharge technology to lock in color.
4.4-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology
Self-fabric hood
Dyed-to-match neck taping
Raglan sleeves
Front pouch pocket
Tri-Blend Wicking Short Sleeve Hood = DARK GREY HEATHER
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's New Hope Campus Building Campaign!
This short-sleeved hoodie combines moisture-wicking performance, unbeatable softness, and PosiCharge technology to lock in color.
4.4-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology
Self-fabric hood
Dyed-to-match neck taping
Raglan sleeves
Front pouch pocket
NHC Team (Kim & Ryan) LS Hoodie
$38
Tri-Blend Wicking Long Sleeve Hoodie = DARK GREY HEATHER
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's New Hope Campus Building Campaign!
This ultra-comfortable long-sleeve hoodie combines moisture-wicking performance, unbeatable softness, and PosiCharge technology to lock in color.
4.4-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology
3-panel self-fabric hood and drawstrings
Open cuffs and hem
Side vents
Tri-Blend Wicking Long Sleeve Hoodie = DARK GREY HEATHER
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's New Hope Campus Building Campaign!
This ultra-comfortable long-sleeve hoodie combines moisture-wicking performance, unbeatable softness, and PosiCharge technology to lock in color.
4.4-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology
3-panel self-fabric hood and drawstrings
Open cuffs and hem
Side vents
NHC Team (Kim & Ryan) SS Tee
$22
Unisex Heather CVC Short Sleeve Tee = DEEP HEATHER GREY
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's New Hope Campus Building Campaign!
The Unisex Heather CVC Short Sleeve Tee is a versatile companion to our best-selling 3001 styles. This updated essential features a crew neck and tailored fit. Crafted from our supremely soft, proprietary Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, it is a daily essential designed with comfort in mind. Its ultra-smooth surface is perfect for any of your preferred printing techniques.
Features: Side-seamed. Shoulder taping. Classic fit. Unisex sizing.
Fabrication:
Heather CVC Colors: 52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% polyester, 32 singles, 4.2 oz.
Unisex Heather CVC Short Sleeve Tee = DEEP HEATHER GREY
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's New Hope Campus Building Campaign!
The Unisex Heather CVC Short Sleeve Tee is a versatile companion to our best-selling 3001 styles. This updated essential features a crew neck and tailored fit. Crafted from our supremely soft, proprietary Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, it is a daily essential designed with comfort in mind. Its ultra-smooth surface is perfect for any of your preferred printing techniques.
Features: Side-seamed. Shoulder taping. Classic fit. Unisex sizing.
Fabrication:
Heather CVC Colors: 52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% polyester, 32 singles, 4.2 oz.
NHC Team (Kim & Ryan) Crew
$45
Unisex Sponge Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt = DEEP HEATHER GREY
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's New Hope Campus Building Campaign!
Spun from our proprietary, plush sponge fleece fabric, the remarkably soft, warm Unisex Sponge Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt is designed for daily wear and year-round layering. As one of our most popular fleece styles, this pullover sweatshirt features a crew neck, distinctive raglan sleeves, ribbed cuffs, and a waistband. Personalize your own and enjoy the comfort of our Unisex Sponge Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt.
Features: Side-seamed. Unisex sizing. Crew neck. Raglan sleeves. Ribbed cuffs and waistband. Tearaway label. Unisex sizing.
Fabrication:
52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% polyester fleece, 32 singles, 8 oz.
Unisex Sponge Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt = DEEP HEATHER GREY
One hundred percent of the proceeds directly support Unafaa's New Hope Campus Building Campaign!
Spun from our proprietary, plush sponge fleece fabric, the remarkably soft, warm Unisex Sponge Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt is designed for daily wear and year-round layering. As one of our most popular fleece styles, this pullover sweatshirt features a crew neck, distinctive raglan sleeves, ribbed cuffs, and a waistband. Personalize your own and enjoy the comfort of our Unisex Sponge Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt.
Features: Side-seamed. Unisex sizing. Crew neck. Raglan sleeves. Ribbed cuffs and waistband. Tearaway label. Unisex sizing.
Fabrication:
52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% polyester fleece, 32 singles, 8 oz.