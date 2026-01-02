Unbreakable Wings Inc

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Unbreakable Wings Inc

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Unbreakable Wings Inc's Shop

Strength Affirmations item
Strength Affirmations
$10

Digital Download: A set of 10 printable cards for healing. No shipping, 100% profit to the mission.

Sticker item
Sticker
$5

A high-quality vinyl sticker. 100% of profit funds emergency fuel and bus passes for families in transit.

Safe Flight Kit item
Safe Flight Kit
$75

Funds one full kit (Safety Phone, Transit, and Essentials) for a survivor's first 72 hours of freedom.

The Life Line item
The Life Line
$40

Provides one pre-paid, untraceable smartphone and 30 days of service to bypass digital tracking.

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