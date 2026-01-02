Unbreakable Wings Inc's Shop

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Digital Download: A set of 10 printable cards for healing. No shipping, 100% profit to the mission.
A high-quality vinyl sticker. 100% of profit funds emergency fuel and bus passes for families in transit.
Funds one full kit (Safety Phone, Transit, and Essentials) for a survivor's first 72 hours of freedom.
Provides one pre-paid, untraceable smartphone and 30 days of service to bypass digital tracking.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!