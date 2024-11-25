Giving Tuesday 2024!

Your generous donation will cover the cost for one veteran, first responder, or at-risk youth to go through the 4-week Foundations Program. This program is designed to help individuals discover their strengths, navigate their story, and live a life of purpose.
Horse Sponsorship
$250
Sponsorship for our horses is key to our program's success! Our team of horses are here to create an experiential learning opportunity for our participants; and their care is of the utmost importance! Horse sponsorship includes hay, feed, farrier services, and other necessary care for a month.
Program Session
$125
Your donation will sponsor one veteran, first responder, or at-risk youth for a session. Each session in our 4-week program is 3 hours and is facilitated by a team of professionals to provide the utmost care for each participant.
CliftonStrengths
$50
Help one veteran, first responder, or at-risk youth discover their strengths through the power of the CliftonStrengths assessment which is used as a key tool in each program. When you learn what's right with you instead of focusing on what's wrong with you, everything changes.
Program Support
$25
Provide support for Unbridled programs, including program materials, horse-related costs, therapists fees, and overall expenses.
