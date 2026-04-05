Unbridled Leadership for First Responders

Join us for a one-of-a-kind two-day mountain retreat designed specifically for first responders who want to lead with respect, trust, and influence.





This immersive experience includes leadership development sessions, hands-on learning with rescued horses and professional trainers, team-building exercises, campfires, nature trails, and dinner.





Lodging is included for the night before class begins and the first night of the retreat. On Day 2, participants will check out that morning and complete the final day of training on the horse farm before dismissal.





Limited to only 8 participants per retreat, with teams of 2 encouraged. This is leadership training unlike anything you’ve experienced before.