UNCC's 15th Anniversary Gala

Grants entry to the event, dinner, and other amenities.
Includes logo advertisement, charitable donation receipt, verbal recognition at the event, a special letter of gratitude following the gala, and reserved front seating for 10 people.
Includes logo or name display at the gala and charitable donation receipt.
Includes logo or name display at the gala, charitable donation receipt, and a special thank you letter following the event.
Includes logo advertisement, charitable donation receipt, verbal recognition at the event, a special letter of gratitude following the gala, and a gift of gratitude.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!