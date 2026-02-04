Hosted by

Goffstown Main Street Program Inc

About this event

Uncommon Art on the Common Sponsorship Opportunities

Wyeth Level Sponsor
$500

Name & logo* on all promotional materials

Complimentary vendor table

Pre-event social media exposure and recognition

Sponsor signage along event route

Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website

Logo* in event program

O’Keefe Level Sponsor
$300

Pre-event social media exposure and recognition

Sponsor signage along event route

Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website

Logo* in event program

Rockwell Level Sponsor
$100

Pre-event social media exposure and recognition

Logo* in event program

Add a donation for Goffstown Main Street Program Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!