Uncommon.org 2025 Silent Auction

Embark on the adventure of a lifetime with this extraordinary Zimbabwean safari and cultural experience, generously donated by Mavros Safaris and renowned luxury jeweler Patrick Mavros.



This exclusive package includes:



4 nights at Stretch Ferreira Safaris in the legendary Mana Pools National Park (for 2 guests)



Guided walking safaris with Stretch Ferreira himself—one of Africa’s most iconic safari guides



Round-trip charter flights between Harare and Mana Pools



1 night at Amanzi Lodge in Harare (arrival or departure night)



VIP meet & greet at Harare airport and all ground transfers



A private behind-the-scenes tour of the Patrick Mavros home studio





One commemorative piece of Patrick Mavros jewelry per guest



This is not just a safari—it’s a rare, immersive journey into one of Africa’s most breathtaking wilderness areas, paired with a touch of refined Zimbabwean artistry.