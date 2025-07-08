Uncommon.org 2025 Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Discover the magic of the Zambezi with a three-night luxury stay for two at the award-winning Matetsi Victoria Falls—a private game reserve and safari lodge just minutes from one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World. Voted top 500 Hotels in the World, Travel + Leisure; Top 15 Resorts in Southern Africa, Condé Nast.
This unforgettable escape includes:
Three nights in a luxurious River Lodge Suite with a private plunge pool.
All-inclusive dining with gourmet meals, fine wines, and premium spirits.
Twice-daily game drives on a 136,000-acre private reserve.
A guided tour of Victoria Falls, one of the world’s most iconic natural landmarks.
Sunset river cruises and nature walks along the mighty Zambezi River.
Round-trip transfers from Victoria Falls Airport.
*Subject to availability and valid from 1 September 2025 - 30 June, 2027. Excluding peak and festive season: 16 December - 8 January; 1 July - 31 August.
Embark on the adventure of a lifetime with this extraordinary Zimbabwean safari and cultural experience, generously donated by Mavros Safaris and renowned luxury jeweler Patrick Mavros.
This exclusive package includes:
4 nights at Stretch Ferreira Safaris in the legendary Mana Pools National Park (for 2 guests)
Guided walking safaris with Stretch Ferreira himself—one of Africa’s most iconic safari guides
Round-trip charter flights between Harare and Mana Pools
1 night at Amanzi Lodge in Harare (arrival or departure night)
VIP meet & greet at Harare airport and all ground transfers
A private behind-the-scenes tour of the Patrick Mavros home studio
One commemorative piece of Patrick Mavros jewelry per guest
This is not just a safari—it’s a rare, immersive journey into one of Africa’s most breathtaking wilderness areas, paired with a touch of refined Zimbabwean artistry.
Born and raised in Zimbabwe, Helen’s work addresses decoloniality and ecology, using her physical context as a catalyst for bridging epistemic divides. Paint is a living medium and partner in this process, and she regards her paintings as active interlocutors.
Drawing from personal experiences as well as philosophical and poetic works, she delves into the mythologies and taboos that influence the ways we live in the world, taking inspiration from the queer and unruly beings that haunt society and remind it of its fragility. Her recent work presents such beings in a process of becoming that is both abject and hopeful.
Helen Teede is one of Zimbabwe’s most iconic up and coming artists, with her works showing in galleries all over the world. This 12” x 12” piece is framed in a 16” x 16” frame.
Creating art, for Mukudzei, is constantly reflecting on everyday life and experiences. It is an interrogation that places the body as a vessel that embodies complex relationships between historical and contemporary realities, as well as contexts questioning the human condition.
Mukudzei Muzondo was born in 1983 in Kwekwe, a city in the Midlands Province of Zimbabwe. He completed his Advanced Certificate at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe and was selected to be a resident at the same institution. Mukudzei’s work has been exhibited throughout Africa and around the world.
Janet Jennings is known for her luminous oil & watercolor paintings.
After working for Lawrence Rubin at Knoedler Contemporary Art, Jennings maintained a studio at Waverly Studios in New York City. She began as a Color Field painter, working on canvas and linen.
Janet moved to Amagansett, NY in 1981 and switched her focus to landscape painting. Her career path led her to teach at The Parrish Art Museum, Guild Hall & The Victor D’amico Institute of Art. From 1993 to 1998, she was the Chair of the Andy Warhol Visual Arts Preserve Program.
Jennings maintains ties to the art community as an educator and curator. She is a member of the East Hampton Arts Council, an advocacy group for performing and visual artists of East Hampton. Ms. Jennings maintains a painting studio in East Hampton and currently teaches oil and watercolor classes.
This piece is 19” x 19” framed.
Bring the quiet beauty of the East End into your home with this striking original photograph by David Vaughan, a celebrated East Hampton artist known for his evocative images of coastal landscapes, architecture, and the play of light across natural forms.
Vaughan’s photography reflects a deep connection to place—capturing moments that feel both timeless and intimate. His work has been exhibited throughout the Hamptons and beyond, admired for its elegant composition and emotional depth.
Vaughan’s iconic technique employs dragging the shutter, often below ⅛ second.
This piece is 19” x 15” framed.
This piece is 12” x 9” and mounted on wood.
Basak Agaoglu was born and raised in Adana, Turkey, before moving to New York to pursue a degree at the Fashion Institute of Technology. After graduating, Basak began her career as a designer in the fashion industry while also working on illustrations for children’s books, two of which she published with Penguin Random House.
Basak currently lives and works in Brooklyn, NY. You can follow Basak on Twitter and Instagram @BasakAgaoglu.
About the series:
These small paintings show simple, everyday moments between the characters I often draw. Little scenes of affection, curiosity, playfulness, and connection. They are inspired by the quiet charm of ordinary interactions. I hope they feel familiar, like something you might have noticed or felt yourself.
This piece is 5” x 5” on wood.
This piece is 5" x 5" on wood.
This piece is 5" x 5" on wood.
This piece is 5" x 5" on wood.
This piece is 5" x 5" on wood.
This piece is 5" x 5" on wood.
This piece is 5" x 5" on wood.
Enjoy a one-on-one, 60 minute Pilates session tailored to your unique goals, fitness level, and body. Led by Rasa Tarailaite in a calming, supportive environment, this session focuses on building core strength, improving posture, and enhancing flexibility through mindful movement.
Whether you're new to Pilates or looking to deepen your practice, this personalized experience will leave you feeling stronger, more aligned, and deeply refreshed.
Perfect as a gift—or a gift to yourself!
By appointment only. Expires August 2026.
Everything always had to be in perfect order growing up… shoes lined up on the closet floor and clothes neatly folded and in their place.
It’s taken me many years to understand and embrace disorder and even chaos. My paintings are pieces that evolve.. layers of paint and hours of uncertainty. Putting paint down and wiping off are all part of the seductive process. I am strongly influenced by Mother Nature’s unrivaled and unpredictable beauty…especially her vast display of light, color, texture and movement.
Flying with my husband in his small plane over the East Coast has been a constant source of inspiration … with a very different perspective. It’s not necessary to see something in my work… I’m hoping for an emotional response to the beauty and sensuality that is oil paint.
This piece, Floaters, comes framed and measures 14.5" x 12.5" x 1"
Celebrate your beloved pet with a custom dog portrait—a one-of-a-kind artwork that captures your pet’s unique personality, charm, and soulful eyes. Created by talented local artist, Barbara Dayton, this 10”x10” portrait will be based on a favorite photo of your dog and tailored to your style preferences (think classic, whimsical, or modern flair).
Whether it’s a gift for yourself or a fellow dog lover, this is a heartfelt and personal keepsake you’ll treasure forever.
Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime round of golf for four at the exclusive Fishers Island Club, one of the most revered and private golf courses in the United States. Designed by the legendary Seth Raynor, this seaside masterpiece, currently ranked #10 Course in America and #20 in the world, is known for its breathtaking views, classic design, and immaculate fairways.
Accessible only by ferry or private boat, Fishers Island offers not just a round of golf—but an unforgettable experience of history, beauty, and prestige.
This extraordinary opportunity has been generously donated by Hyde Patterson, and is ideal for golf enthusiasts or anyone seeking a truly memorable day on the links.
Date, excluding high season, to be mutually agreed upon with the host. Caddies and gratuities not included. Expires November, 2026.
Enjoy an unforgettable night of live music at the iconic Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett with two tickets to your choice of either Donavan Frankenreiter, the soulful surfer-songwriter known for his laid-back grooves, or Low Cut Connie, the high-energy rock & roll band hailed for their electrifying performances.
The Stephen Talkhouse is a legendary, intimate venue that has hosted everyone from Paul McCartney to Jimmy Buffett—making this a rare chance to see world-class music up close.
Whether you’re in the mood for coastal vibes or piano-pounding rock revival, this package lets you choose your own perfect night out.
Low Cut Connie | Sunday, August 3rd at 8pm
Donavon Frankenreiter | Tuesday, August 19th at 8pm
Bring your digital vision to life with $10,000 worth of software development services from HubSpire, a leading technology agency specializing in innovative, end-to-end solutions for startups, growing businesses, and Fortune 500 companies. Whether you're building from scratch or scaling an existing product, HubSpire offers a full suite of services, including:
With a proven track record of delivering elegant, functional, and secure digital products, HubSpire will work with you to design a solution tailored to your goals.
Perfect for launching a new product, enhancing internal operations, or leveling up your digital presence.
Must be initiated within 12 months of auction. Scope and deliverables to be defined in consultation with HubSpire.
Enjoy a spot in one of Post House’s signature group workout classes, held in their beautifully designed Sag Harbor studio. Known for its welcoming community and thoughtfully curated classes, Post House blends strength, cardio, and mindfulness in an environment that inspires and energizes.
This package includes a spot in 3 group classes generously donated by Sadiq Abubakar and Honor Fitness.
Perfect for all fitness levels, this is your chance to experience Hamptons wellness at its best.
Class schedule subject to availability. Expires September, 2026.
Bring global charm and handcrafted beauty to your holiday decor with this delightful set of hand-painted Christmas ornaments from Hippo Studios, a celebrated artisan workshop based in Zimbabwe.
Each ornament is a one-of-a-kind piece, lovingly crafted and painted by local artists using vibrant colors and traditional techniques. These ornaments not only add a unique touch to your tree—they also support sustainable livelihoods and the preservation of Zimbabwean craft.
Perfect as a gift or to brighten your own holiday season with art, culture, and heart.
Add elegance, culture, and texture to your home with this stunning set of handwoven Binga baskets from Zimbabwe. Made by the Tonga women of the Binga district, these baskets are crafted using traditional techniques passed down through generations—each one woven by hand from natural grasses and fibers.
Originally used for winnowing grain, Binga baskets have become highly sought-after decorative pieces, prized for their intricate patterns, earthy tones, and meaningful cultural heritage. Whether hung on a wall or displayed on a table, they bring warmth and authenticity to any space.
Own a piece of economic history with this framed, authentic 100 trillion dollar banknote—the largest denomination ever printed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and a striking symbol of the country’s 2008 hyperinflation crisis.
Once worth less than a loaf of bread, this note has since become a highly sought-after collector’s item, representing the extremes of monetary policy and the resilience of the Zimbabwean people.
Whether you’re a currency collector, economist, or just love a good story—this is the ultimate “money can’t buy happiness” souvenir and a fascinating conversation piece.
Enjoy an exclusive round of golf for three at the legendary Maidstone Club in East Hampton—one of the most prestigious and picturesque courses in the United States. This extraordinary experience is made even more special as you'll be hosted by a five-time Maidstone Club Champion, offering insider knowledge and great company on the course.
Founded in 1891 and set along the stunning Atlantic coastline, Maidstone is known for its classic design, natural beauty, and storied history. This is a rare opportunity to play a private course that’s consistently ranked among America’s best.
Includes:
*Caddie and gratuities not included. Date to be mutually agreed upon with the host. Expires November, 2026.
Enjoy a round of golf for three at the legendary Biltmore Golf Course, nestled in the heart of Coral Gables, Florida.
Designed in 1925 by Donald Ross and beautifully restored to its original grandeur, this championship course is known for its lush fairways, challenging layout, and rich history.
Set against the backdrop of the iconic Biltmore Hotel, this unforgettable golfing experience combines classic elegance and top-tier play in one of South Florida’s most scenic settings.
Includes:
This round generously donated by Dylan Akers. Date to be mutually agreed upon with host. Blackout Dates: August 16-26, November 23-29, December 20-28.
Bring a touch of African artistry to your home with this handcrafted ceramic bowl by Savannah Pottery, a celebrated Zimbabwean studio known for its beautifully made, functional works of art.
Wheel-thrown and hand-glazed using natural materials, this bowl reflects the craftsmanship, culture, and creativity of Zimbabwean ceramic tradition. Perfect as a centerpiece, serving dish, or decorative accent, it blends rustic elegance with timeless design.
Each piece from Savannah Pottery is one-of-a-kind, made with care by skilled artisans and rooted in sustainable, locally sourced practices.
Tommy May (b. 1994, Alexandria, VA) received his BFA from The Savannah College of Art and Design in 2022. Recent exhibitions include AIRLIGHT, Half Gallery, New York; Not a Figure in Sight, Half Gallery, New York; The Kid Stays in the Picture: A Readymade Show, Blue Door Gallery, Los Angeles; Primavera, Blue Door Gallery, Los Angeles; Merrick Adams, Dani Tull & Tommy May, Blue Door Gallery, Los Angeles. May lives and works in Los Angeles.
Rendered in acrylic on linen, this 6 x 12 inch piece captures a sense of calm and openness—an abstracted moment of light and stillness. Elegant, modern, and deeply grounded in materiality, this painting is a timeless addition to any collection.
Add a bold yet organic statement to your home with this hand-carved wooden centerpiece from Zimbabwe. Crafted by skilled local artisans using sustainably sourced hardwood, this piece showcases the rich grain, natural form, and timeless beauty of African woodwork.
Perfect as a dining table centerpiece, decorative bowl, or sculptural accent, it blends traditional techniques with contemporary style—bringing warmth, texture, and a story of craftsmanship to any space.
Each piece is one-of-a-kind, celebrating the artistry and heritage of Zimbabwean wood carving.
Add depth, texture, and cultural heritage to your space with this handwoven deep basket, crafted by skilled artisans in Africa using traditional weaving techniques passed down through generations.
Made from natural fibers such as palm leaves, sisal, or grass, this basket is both functional and beautiful—perfect for use as a floor piece, storage basket, or decorative centerpiece. Its deep shape and intricate design make it a standout addition to any home with a story to tell.
This beautifully handwoven basket brings both function and artistry to your home. Crafted by skilled African artisans using natural fibers, it features intricate patterns and earthy tones—making it perfect as a fruit bowl, catchall tray, or striking wall decor.
Lightweight yet durable, this basket reflects a deep tradition of craftsmanship and storytelling through design. Hang it alone or as part of a gallery wall, or let it shine as a table centerpiece.
A simple, elegant way to add global texture and heart to your living space.
Have you ever considered the incredible stories your parents or grandparents hold within them?
Imagine sitting down with them and listening to them tell the story of their life, in their own words, learning about how they grew up, their proudest moments, deepest regrets and most cherished memories. Now imagine transforming that into an everlasting, entertaining, high quality documentary style film to be shared with your family, friends and future generations.
Setting Sun will help you turn a life story into a timeless, captivating documentary film.
This package includes:
