DOCUMENTARY PREMIERE: Unconditional: Stories from the Denver Basic Income Project

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About this event
For our community of over 800 participants in the DBIP pilot.
For our partners and other community members who feel compelled to support the continuation of this work.
Note: If you'd like a charity receipt for your contribution, please make an additional donation at checkout. You will not receive a receipt for your Pay What You Can contribution.
For our donors and funders who can invest more deeply in the future work of DBIP.
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