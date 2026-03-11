Denver Basic Income Project

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Denver Basic Income Project

About this event

DOCUMENTARY PREMIERE: Unconditional: Stories from the Denver Basic Income Project

2510 E Colfax Ave

Denver, CO 80206, USA

Participant/Community Ticket
Free

For our community of over 800 participants in the DBIP pilot.

Pay What You Can
Pay what you can

For our partners and other community members who feel compelled to support the continuation of this work.


Note: If you'd like a charity receipt for your contribution, please make an additional donation at checkout. You will not receive a receipt for your Pay What You Can contribution.

Strengthen Our Work
$500

For our donors and funders who can invest more deeply in the future work of DBIP.

Add a donation for Denver Basic Income Project

$

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