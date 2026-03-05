COPY - for future use

Win this statuette of Sasha Paskal, a talented nine-year-old gymnast Odesa, Ukraine who suffered partial leg amputation after a Russian air strike in 2022. Due to multiple breaks and internal organ damage which was a result of being smashed by a large concrete slab that fell on her, she needed prosthetics and rehabilitation. Sasha returned to training and works hard pursuing her dream of becoming a Para-Olympic champion. Just a year after the attack and a few months of training Sasha went to her first post-trauma gymnastics competition -- and won! In 2024, at the invitation of First Lady Olena Zelenska she performed at the Forum of First Ladies and Gentlemen in Kyiv.





This statuette is an image of Sasha in the Children in the Fire documentary released in 2025 by Oscar-nominated director Evgeny Afineevsky.





From the tragedy of the amputation of her leg at 6 years old to the rebirth in gymnastics thanks to the prosthesis and her endurance, little Sasha Pascal's is a true Ukrainian heroine.

Market value: priceless