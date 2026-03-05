COPY - for future use

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Starting bid
Ukrainian Vasylkiv maiolica rooster pitcher. The Rooster of Indomitability is an antique ceramic decanter (1960-1980) and became a symbol of resilience during the Russian invasion of Ukraine after it survived a bombing in the city of Borodyanka.
Market Value: $250
Starting bid
From the personal collection of Nadia and Robert McConnell: this set of 12 Hetman glasses on a tray, made out of clear and frosted glass, portray the head of hetman Ivan Mazepa (1687-1709). As hetman, Mazepa used his knowledge in military matters to introduce a new successful strategy in the fight against the Tatars and their Ottoman overlords. This success relieved both Ukraine and Muscovy from the danger of devastating enemy raids and led Peter I to award the hetman with the Order of St Andrew, the Tsardom's highest honor. With the set also comes a bottle of Hetman Elite Vodka.
Market Value: $200
Starting bid
Win this statuette of Sasha Paskal, a talented nine-year-old gymnast Odesa, Ukraine who suffered partial leg amputation after a Russian air strike in 2022. Due to multiple breaks and internal organ damage which was a result of being smashed by a large concrete slab that fell on her, she needed prosthetics and rehabilitation. Sasha returned to training and works hard pursuing her dream of becoming a Para-Olympic champion. Just a year after the attack and a few months of training Sasha went to her first post-trauma gymnastics competition -- and won! In 2024, at the invitation of First Lady Olena Zelenska she performed at the Forum of First Ladies and Gentlemen in Kyiv.
This statuette is an image of Sasha in the Children in the Fire documentary released in 2025 by Oscar-nominated director Evgeny Afineevsky.
From the tragedy of the amputation of her leg at 6 years old to the rebirth in gymnastics thanks to the prosthesis and her endurance, little Sasha Pascal's is a true Ukrainian heroine.
Market value: priceless
Starting bid
Have your own family portrait painted by Jeff Lubin. Win a $2000 Family Portrait Artwork Certificate by Lubin Portraits (Fairfax, VA), https://www.jefflubin.com/ Jeff Lubin has been a leading portrait photographer in the Washington, D.C. area for over 37 years.
Market value: $2000
Starting bid
Two tickets to a June 2026 performance by the Chamber Dance Project at the Arena Stage Washington, DC. Choice of 6/24 , 6/25, 6/26 7:30 evening or 6/27 matinee.
Market value: $140
Starting bid
Win a $250 restaurant voucher to the #1 French restaurant in Great Falls, VA. Treat yourself to a culinary delight to this family-owned award-winning restaurant, founded in 1954. https://www.laubergechezfrancois.com/
Market value: $250
Starting bid
A pair of large Waterford Crystal Brandy Sniffers (7 inch) which you can either use for decor or beverage consumption. Either way, these are statement pieces. Donation by Mrs. A Middleton.
Market value $250
Starting bid
Vintage Roseville Pottery Magnolia Pitcher Set (1943)
This is a beautiful set of a Roseville teapot and vase (Vintage pottery 1940s series) in green glaze. With authenticity markings on the bottom, this set is in excellent condition.
Market value: $500
Starting bid
This photograph was taken by Ukrainian hero Denys Kryvyi who tragically lost his life on May 15, 2023 while trying to rescue his brothers-in-arms during an attack by the Russians in Bakhmut. This original photograph of his showcases Ukraine's beauty through the artist's lens.
Size?
Market value: Priceless
Starting bid
This is a unique piece: wall art with an original photograph taken by Ukrainian hero Denys Kryvyi in the National Reserve Pivdennyi Buh, Mygia village, Mykolaiv Oblast in
September of 2013, ten years before his demise. Denis was killed on May 15, 2023 while trying to rescue his brothers-in-arms during an attack by the Russians in Bakhmut.
Size: Panoramic
Market value: Priceless
Starting bid
This exquisite, hand-embroidered brooch draws the eye with its vivid colors, vibrant gemstones and delicate feathers. Each one is slightly different, reflecting the nature of true handcraftsmanship—a one-of-a-kind piece celebrating freedom and individuality.
Market value: $175
Starting bid
This handmade Tanya Metelan brooch features a Ukrainian Motanka Doll Brooch with 8 spikelets in yellow, green, red beads; The doll's head dress is adorned with gemstones. This brooch is 6 inch long. Exquisite and one-of-a-kind!
Market value: $99
Starting bid
This is a traditional Ukrainian wheat brooch; the yellow and blue wheat heads are adorned with gemstones and two beaded spikelets. Size: 4.5 x 1.5
Market value: $70
Starting bid
This is a delicate Ukrainian Forget-me-not flower, beaded brooch; size: 2 x 2
Market value: $65
Starting bid
This is a delicate Ukrainian Forget-me-not flower, beaded brooch; size: 2 x 2
Market value: $65
Starting bid
The Tryzub is the official coat of arms of Ukraine, a gold trident on a blue shield. It symbolizes Ukrainian sovereignty and statehood as well as resilience and invincibility, a meaning that has grown stronger during the full‑scale Russian invasion. This striking beaded brooch has a blue gemstone in its center. Size: 3 x 2.
Market value: $75
Starting bid
This Heart of Ukraine beaded brooch with gemstones is mainly made out of yellow and blue gemstones; 1.8 x 1.6. An exquisite handmade piece!
Market value: $48
Starting bid
This patriotic or heritage Ukrainian wheat‑ear brooch with three stylized wheat heads made from marquise‑cut stones, each adorned with a long spikelet; the wheat heads are 2 inch and the spikelets 8 inch long. This 3-piece brooch reflects the richness of Ukrainian nature and national heritage. This Ukrainian-style accessory can serve as a splendid adornment for both everyday wear and special occasions, emphasizing your love for Ukraine and its cultural roots.
Market value: $75
Starting bid
Traditional Ukrainian standing Motanka doll with ribbons, lacing and wooden beads; size 10.5 x 7. In excellent condition!
Market value: $110
Starting bid
This is a refined Odesa pocket square made out of silk which cannot be found in the USA; size: 11.5 inch square
Market value: $65
Starting bid
This is an exquisite Ukrainian shawl, Glory To Ukraine and Peace scarf, designed by ArtSana, based in Kyiv, made of silk, 34 inch square.
Market value: 75
Starting bid
Traditional Ukrainian Namysto Necklace with Brass Zgardy and sunflower medallion, 3-strand necklace, pressed coral beads with earrings, 18 -21 inch
Market value: $150
Starting bid
Traditional amethyst 3-strand necklace with medallion, 15-inch.
Market value: $125
Starting bid
Traditional Ukrainian choker, designed by Olena Olyinyk, with grey, blue and white beads.
Market value: $95
Starting bid
Traditional Ukrainian jade Necklace with brass Zgardy and sunflower medallion, 2-strand necklace, with earrings, 18 -21 inch
Market value: $140
Starting bid
Traditional Ukrainian blue sodalite necklace with five brass Zgardy; this is a 3-strand necklace with pressed sodalite beads and earrings, 15-17 inch
Market value: $150
Starting bid
Pompom, beaded Necklace This unique, bold multi‑strand necklace has decorative burgundy pom‑poms and layers of yellow ochre beads. One of a kind!
Market value: $75
Starting bid
Set of unique Christmas ornaments, made in Poland: Uncle Sam with Lady Liberty and Stars and Stripes Bald Eagle, each 6 inch high. Value : $126
Starting bid
A National flag of Ukraine signed by Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk with a commemorative coin labelled "Parliamentarism", issued by the National Bank of Ukraine in August 2024 in recognition of work of the Verkhovna Rada and stability of democracy in times of war. A Collector's item!
Starting bid
Verkhovyna women’s embroidered linen blouse (size XXL). Verkhovyna is a village of warriors, folk art and mysterious Hutsul culture. It is the centre of the magic of molfars - powerful Carpathian sorcerers. The village lives and breathes the history of the struggle for independence, traditional culture and ancient customs.
Market value: $150
Starting bid
Hutsul’s Strength women’s embroidered linen blouse (size XXL) with buttons. The Hutsul region, nestled in the Carpathian Mountains of Ukraine, is known for its rich cultural heritage and unique artistic traditions. Among these traditions, Hutsul ornamental art stands out for its vibrant colors, intricate designs, and deep symbolic meanings.
Market value: $150
Starting bid
Beautiful earthy green linen blouse (size: Small) with wheat design.
Market value: $110
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