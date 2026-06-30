Three glasses of wine sit on a marble table in front of a framed abstract artwork, set against a backdrop of dark, veined marble.
Art Resource

Hosted by

Art Resource

About this event

Uncorked and Curated Summer 2026

2188 Seneca St

Buffalo, NY 14210, USA

Early Bird General Admission for 1
$50

Grants entry to the event for one person and includes wine tastings and refreshments

Early Bird General Admission for Two
$90

Grants entry for two to the event and includes wine tastings and refreshments. Save money...bring a friend, lover, partner, or spouse...

Early Bird VIP - Supporter for One
$100

Entry to the event for one plus a drink ticket for one glass of the wines provided by Cuvee Imports after the tasting.

Early Bird VIP - Supporter for Two
$150

Entry to the event for two plus two drink tickets for glasses of the wines provided by Cuvee Imports after the tasting.

Artist Sponsorship
$50

I would love you to use this ticket to invite a regional artist to attend the event on my behalf, since I can't make it!

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