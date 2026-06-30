Uncorked and Curated Summer 2026

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Grants entry to the event for one person and includes wine tastings and refreshments
Grants entry for two to the event and includes wine tastings and refreshments. Save money...bring a friend, lover, partner, or spouse...
Entry to the event for one plus a drink ticket for one glass of the wines provided by Cuvee Imports after the tasting.
Entry to the event for two plus two drink tickets for glasses of the wines provided by Cuvee Imports after the tasting.
I would love you to use this ticket to invite a regional artist to attend the event on my behalf, since I can't make it!
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