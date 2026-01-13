Camp Companion

Hosted by

Camp Companion

About this event

UnCorked & On Tap Sponsorship

5225 County Rd 15 SW

Byron, MN 55920, USA

Bingo Game 1
$500

Sponsor the first bingo game of the event and have your logo included throughout the game.

Bingo Game 3
$500

Sponsor the second bingo game of the event and have your logo included throughout the game.

Bingo Game 3
$1,000

Sponsor the final, blackout, bingo game of the event and have your logo included throughout the game.

Silent Auction Table
$250

Sponsor one of the silent auction tables during the event. This will include having your logo displayed on the table along with silent auction items.

Cake Walk Space Sponsor
$100

Sponsor a space for the Cake Walk where participants will see your logo and information along with the stories of rescued animals with Camp Companion.

Add a donation for Camp Companion

$

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