UnCorked & On Tap Sponsorship

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About this event
Sponsor the first bingo game of the event and have your logo included throughout the game.
Sponsor the second bingo game of the event and have your logo included throughout the game.
Sponsor the final, blackout, bingo game of the event and have your logo included throughout the game.
Sponsor one of the silent auction tables during the event. This will include having your logo displayed on the table along with silent auction items.
Sponsor a space for the Cake Walk where participants will see your logo and information along with the stories of rescued animals with Camp Companion.
$
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