Crystal River Main Street

Hosted by

Crystal River Main Street

About this event

Sales closed

Uncorked Sponsorship

532 N Citrus Ave

Crystal River, FL 34428, USA

Gold Sponsor -"Cheers Sponsor​ ​”
$1,500

Cheers sponsors receive strong visibility. Your logo appears on the event flyer and general marketing materials. Your business will be prominently featured at the afterparty with banner recognition. Includes a dedicated social media shoutout.

Silver Sponsor - “Drink Stop”
$500

Drink Stop sponsors are highlighted at one of the featured tasting locations. Your logo is displayed at the drink stop, included on the back of all event maps, and featured in social media posts announcing the route and participating locations.

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