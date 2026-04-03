Uncorked Sponsorship

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About this event
Cheers sponsors receive strong visibility. Your logo appears on the event flyer and general marketing materials. Your business will be prominently featured at the afterparty with banner recognition. Includes a dedicated social media shoutout.
Drink Stop sponsors are highlighted at one of the featured tasting locations. Your logo is displayed at the drink stop, included on the back of all event maps, and featured in social media posts announcing the route and participating locations.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!