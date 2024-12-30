Under the Freeze: Volume 1

Missed Presale and the Frozen tier? Hope for snowfall—there's nothing better than dancing in the snow! Claim this ticket to be the first attendee of Boise's first-ever, outdoor electronic music winterfest! As we approach full capacity, Snowfall ensures you'll enjoy the complete event. Get ready for house and techno, full bar offerings, and premium lighting and sound. Be sure to bring a warm jacket and your dancing boots!

Missed Presale and the Frozen tier? Hope for snowfall—there's nothing better than dancing in the snow! Claim this ticket to be the first attendee of Boise's first-ever, outdoor electronic music winterfest! As we approach full capacity, Snowfall ensures you'll enjoy the complete event. Get ready for house and techno, full bar offerings, and premium lighting and sound. Be sure to bring a warm jacket and your dancing boots!

More details...