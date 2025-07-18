Under the Prairie Skies 2026 MMHF Annual Legacy Event

Join us for an unforgettable evening of great food and fantastic entertainment!
Reserve an entire table for eight for you and your guests to enjoy your evening.
Gain the ultimate event experience with a table for ten for you and your guests to enjoy.
Includes a table for 10 guests and premier recognition in all event marketing and advertising!
Includes a table for 10 guests and recognition in all printed and digital advertising!
Your business name featured in all event advertising!
Listed at the event as a valued supporter!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!