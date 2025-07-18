Under the Prairie Skies 2026 MMHF Annual Legacy Event

22505 US-385

Holyoke, CO 80734, USA

Individual Seat
$175

Join us for an unforgettable evening of great food and fantastic entertainment!


Table for 8
$1,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserve an entire table for eight for you and your guests to enjoy your evening.

Table for 10
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Gain the ultimate event experience with a table for ten for you and your guests to enjoy.

Silver Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes a table for 10 guests and premier recognition in all event marketing and advertising!

Bronze Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes a table for 10 guests and recognition in all printed and digital advertising!

Corporate Sponsorship
$1,000

Your business name featured in all event advertising!

Supporter
$500

Listed at the event as a valued supporter!

Add a donation for Phillips County Healthcare Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!