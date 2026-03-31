Under the Rainbow Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy unlimited admission for 5-6 people for a year!
Membership at The New Children’s Museum is more than just a pass – it’s an opportunity to immerse your family in a world of creativity, learning, and fun. By becoming a member, you’re not only supporting the Museum but also investing in quality time with your family!
In addition to entry, you get these exclusive perks:
Value = $350
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-year membership with Pride Point Network!
Pride Point Network is San Diego’s
premier community for queer professionals, connecting San Diego’s folks across industries, backgrounds, and identities to build real friendships, generate meaningful opportunities, and amplify community impact.
What’s included in your membership:
Help transform social capital into collective progress because when we lift one another, we all rise!
Value = $85
Starting bid
Curious what the cards might reveal?
Enjoy a 45-minute virtual tarot reading with Dr. Laura Robu, a licensed psychologist and host of the Tarot Psych podcast.
This is a reflective, insight-filled experience designed to help you explore a question, gain clarity, and see things from a fresh perspective. Whether you’re navigating a decision, a relationship, or just feeling curious, this session offers a thoughtful and engaging way to tune into yourself. Come with a question or simply an open mind — the cards always have something interesting to say.
Value = $100
Starting bid
Curious what the cards might reveal?
Enjoy a 45-minute virtual tarot reading with Dr. Laura Robu, a licensed psychologist and host of the Tarot Psych podcast.
This is a reflective, insight-filled experience designed to help you explore a question, gain clarity, and see things from a fresh perspective. Whether you’re navigating a decision, a relationship, or just feeling curious, this session offers a thoughtful and engaging way to tune into yourself. Come with a question or simply an open mind — the cards always have something interesting to say.
Value = $100
Starting bid
“Freedom” is a 16x20 acrylic and textured piece that is meant to evoke feelings of security, love and pride. Lines are blurred to represent the nature of queer love and the haze of white is meant to show a softness and innocence.
Queer artist Noell Tarpey is a native of San Diego coming from a long line of artists. Her paintings are crafted to appeal to individuals with discerning taste. With a deliberate emphasis on textures and a sophisticated mix of media, her creations invite the audience to immerse themselves in a world where art becomes a tangible, emotional encounter.
Value = $375
Starting bid
“Far From Home” is a 24x24 acrylic and paper piece that seems to show a view from above. By creating the impression of distance, the viewer sees land, water and shore in a way that evokes feelings of safety, hope and the flow of life.
Queer artist Noell Tarpey is a native of San Diego coming from a long line of artists. Her paintings are crafted to appeal to individuals with discerning taste. With a deliberate emphasis on textures and a sophisticated mix of media, her creations invite the audience to immerse themselves in a world where art becomes a tangible, emotional encounter.
Value = $500
Starting bid
The Kira Turnlock Shoulder Bag by Tory Burch impresses with sharp angles, graphic hardware, a chunky curb chain strap, and a turnlock closure. The classic flap silhouette is crafted in subtly textured leather and opens to three compartments that expand and contract for optimal organization.
This beautiful purse was crafted in partnership with a Leather Working Group-certified tannery, supporting high standards in leather manufacturing and chemical management.
Value = $495
Starting bid
Elegant and feminine, this Tory Burch watch features an oval dial in gold-tone stainless steel paired with a classic link bracelet.
It's a sophisticated and jewelry-like style that can be worn every day or with formal attire.
Value = $340
Starting bid
This print, "You're Doing Great Bitch" may just be the encouragement you (or anyone you love!) need to get through the day!
Samantha Herrera-Obregón is a Mexican-American artist and therapist who creates to help people feel seen, understood, and safe—while also making them laugh. Her prints blend a colorful, whimsical aesthetic with clever writing that reflects her playful sense of humor. She draws inspiration from her loving community, her sarcastic but deeply supportive family, and Sophia from The Golden Girls. In another life, she might have been writing opening taglines for The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
Measuring 17" x 21", it is framed in light wood.
Value = $65
Starting bid
Lay out in style! This lightweight beach blanket (80" x 70") in coastal stripes is made of 100% organic Turkish cotton for superior softness. It is generously sized, pairing the softest terry on the bottom with a sand-resistant weave on the top. Get ready for a summer of pure comfort!
Boll & Branch is a leader in ethical production. They work with the very best in third-party certifying organizations to ensure every step in the making of their products meets our high standards of care, and the people crafting them are paid and treated fairly.
Value = $199
Starting bid
This best-selling waffle bed blanket with a signature interlocking weave gets loftier with every wash! King size and crisp white, it is plush-yet-springy, exceptionally soft, and works well for every kind of sleeper.
Boll & Branch is a leader in ethical production. They work with the very best in third-party certifying organizations to ensure every step in the making of their products meets our high standards of care, and the people crafting them are paid and treated fairly.
Value = $279
Starting bid
These signature sheets in king size are the perfect foundation for your bed. Crafted from long-staple 100% organic cotton in a breathable sateen weave, they are exceptionally soft but durable enough for everyday use. The feel is buttery smooth right away and only gets softer with every wash! Comes with: one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.
Boll & Branch is a leader in ethical production. They work with the very best in third-party certifying organizations to ensure every step in the making of their products meets our high standards of care, and the people crafting them are paid and treated fairly.
Value = $299
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