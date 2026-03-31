Under the Rainbow Silent Auction

Enjoy unlimited admission for 5-6 people for a year!





Membership at The New Children’s Museum is more than just a pass – it’s an opportunity to immerse your family in a world of creativity, learning, and fun. By becoming a member, you’re not only supporting the Museum but also investing in quality time with your family!





In addition to entry, you get these exclusive perks:

50% off Museum Garage parking

10% off Bean Sprouts Café

10% off Museum Birthday Parties.

early access to Museum Camps registration

invitations to special events

4 guest passes!

Value = $350