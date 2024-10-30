Under the Trees: CATHEDRAL

Unlock the night early!
This limited Presale tier is your chance to secure access at the best price. Act fast—quantities are limited, and these tickets won’t last! Step into a night of spellbinding sounds and stunning visuals at an exclusive price.
Phase 1: CATHEDRAL
$20
Missed the Presale? Claim your space in the vaulted halls!
The Cathedral Tier gives you access to every immersive feature of the event—from 4 electrifying DJ sets to early access to an exclusive art installation. Enter the historic halls and lose yourself in a night of beats, lights, and style.
Phase 2: Sound Sanctuary
$23
Missed Presale and Cathedral tiers? Feel the frequency in the sanctuary!
As we approach full capacity, Sound Sanctuary ensures you'll enjoy the complete event experience in the captivating setting of this historic venue. Get ready for house and techno, full bar offerings, and premium lighting and sound. This ticket offers every feature and full access—ensuring a night to remember.
Phase 3: Divine Frequencies
$27
Missed the early tiers? Last chance to join the vibration!
Divine Frequencies grants you complete access to the night’s full spectrum of music, art, and atmosphere. Don’t miss the opportunity to dress up and dive into every feature at Cathedral with this peak experience ticket.
