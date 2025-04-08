Under the Trees: THE DROP SET

This limited Presale tiered ticket is your chance to secure access at the best price. Act quickly—presale tickets are very limited in quantity and sell out rapidly.
Phase 1: MOVE
$20
Missed the Presale? Claim your FLEX ticket to be a part of the first event of its kind! A small number of tickets are available at this price.
Phase 2: RUN
$22
Missed Phase 1? Claim your RUN ticket, and you'll fit right in at this event.
Phase 3: LIFT
$24
This event is the first of its kind! Join us for a brand new experience in a completely new location.
VIP
$40
A VIP ticket grants you entrance and 3 drink tickets (cocktails included).
Add a donation for Under the Trees
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!