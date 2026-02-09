Under The Tuscan Moon Gala

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About this event
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689, USA
Ticket includes:
Entry into Event
Catered Italian Food/ Drinks
Entertainment, Music, and Photo Booth
Silent Auction and Raffle
Table Reservation for 6 people
Catered Italian Food/ Drinks
Entertainment, Music, and Photo Booth
Silent Auction and Raffle
As a Silver Sponsor you will receive :
-2 Tickets for Event
-Business listed as Silver Sponsor for event in Parish Bulletin
Sponsor mentions at event
As a Gold sponsor you will receive:
-4 Tickets to event
-Business Logo Space on Banner (Posted at ECC)
-Business listed as Gold Sponsor in program for event and Parish Bulletin
-Social Media Recognition
-Sponsor mentions at event
As a Platinum Sponsor you will receive:
-Table for 6
-Weekly mention in our parish bulletin (2,000 distributed each week) and mentions at the event.
-Social Media Recognition
-Business Logo displayed at the entrance of event
-Business listed as Platinum Sponsor in program for event
$
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