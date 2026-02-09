Saint Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church

Hosted by

Saint Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church

About this event

Under The Tuscan Moon Gala

725 E Orange St

Tarpon Springs, FL 34689, USA

General Admission
$65

Ticket includes:

Entry into Event

Catered Italian Food/ Drinks

Entertainment, Music, and Photo Booth

Silent Auction and Raffle

Table Reservation -6
$360

Table Reservation for 6 people

Catered Italian Food/ Drinks

Entertainment, Music, and Photo Booth

Silent Auction and Raffle

Silver Sponsor
$300

As a Silver Sponsor you will receive :


-2 Tickets for Event

-Business listed as Silver Sponsor for event in Parish Bulletin

Sponsor mentions at event

Gold Sponsor
$500

As a Gold sponsor you will receive:


-4 Tickets to event

-Business Logo Space on Banner (Posted at ECC)

-Business listed as Gold Sponsor in program for event and Parish Bulletin

-Social Media Recognition

-Sponsor mentions at event




Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

As a Platinum Sponsor you will receive:


-Table for 6

-Weekly mention in our parish bulletin (2,000 distributed each week) and mentions at the event.

-Social Media Recognition

-Business Logo displayed at the entrance of event

-Business listed as Platinum Sponsor in program for event

Add a donation for Saint Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!