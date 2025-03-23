Underdog Bookstore Pre-Order Campaigns

Pre-Orders include: 1 copy of "It's You Every Time" with a signed bookplate and sticker from the author. $12.99 + sales tax. Release Date: 05/06/25. A story about self-discovery, grief, and destiny that begs the question: How do you keep going when your world has stopped spinning? When Sydney Michaels stops for breakfast in order to put off scholastic ruin a little longer, she never expected to—quite literally—bump into cute-boy stranger, Marcus Burke. When Marcus invites her to have breakfast with him instead of going to class, she can’t ignore the urge to get to know him better—or the fact that this charming new acquaintance seems just as interested in her. After a magical day together in their hometown of New York City, Sydney is finally willing to believe that maybe—just maybe—after years of loss and heartache, she’s finally reached the good part. But when it comes time to say goodbye, as they linger in a crosswalk, something happens. An accident? Sydney isn’t sure—all she knows is that, after screeching tires, blinding headlights, and a moment of searing pain, she opens her eyes and is back in her bed. On September 24–the morning of her big exam—again.

