Undergraduate Registration - LTA 2025 National Convention
Active Undergraduate Member: Quad Occupancy Registration
$535
Members who are currently active at the undergraduate member status who are choosing to room in a quad (you and three other registered members).
Registration also includes the Community Service donation in support of our philanthropic initiatives.
Active Undergrad Member: Quad Occupancy Registration Late
$585
Members who are currently active at the undergraduate member status who are choosing to room in a quad (you and three other registered members).
Registration also includes the Community Service donation in support of our philanthropic initiatives.
Active Undergraduate Member: Double Occupancy Registration
$685
Members who are currently active at the undergraduate member status who are choosing to room in a double (you and one other registered member). If interested in rooming with a specific member, both members must purchase the double occupancy registration.
Registration also includes the Community Service donation.
Active Undergraduate Member: Single Occupancy Registration
$1,010
Members who are currently active at the undergraduate member status who are choosing to room in a single. (Please note: This room is reserved exclusively for you—no additional guests are permitted. A $75 fee per person, per day, will be applied if unauthorized guests are found in the room.)
Registration also includes the Community Service donation in support of our philanthropic initiatives.
Members who are currently inactive at the undergraduate member status who are choosing to room in a quad (you and three other registered members).
Registration also includes the Community Service donation in support of our philanthropic initiatives.
Inactive Undergrad Member: Quad Occupancy Registration Late
$760
Members who are currently inactive at the undergraduate member status who are choosing to room in a quad (you and three other registered members).
Registration also includes the Community Service donation in support of our philanthropic initiatives.
Members who are currently active at the undergraduate member status who are choosing to room in a double (you and one other registered member). If interested in rooming with a specific member, both members must purchase the double occupancy registration.
Registration also includes the Community Service donation in support of our philanthropic initiatives.
Inactive Undergraduate Member: Single Occupancy Registration
$1,210
Members who are currently inactive at the undergraduate member status who are choosing to room in a single. (Please note: This room is reserved exclusively for you—no additional guests are permitted. A $75 fee per person, per day, will be applied if unauthorized guests are found in the room.)
Registration also includes the Community Service donation in support of our philanthropic initiatives.
Convention Registered: Alumnae Social
$35
FOR CONVENTION REGISTRANTS ONLY: Alumnae ONLY Event: Alumnae & Newly Graduated Spring 2025 Alumnae! Join us for an unforgettable evening of reconnections and new connections with fellow alumnae in the vibrant T-Mobile District of San Juan, Puerto Rico! After a day filled with inspiring programming, take the opportunity to unwind, network, and enjoy the great atmosphere. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy hors d'oeuvres, mingle, and support a meaningful cause as we fundraise for the LTA Foundation Scholarship Program. 3 hr. drink package included (21 years and over). Transportation to the event is not included. **SPACE IS LIMITED**
Tier 1: LTA 1.975 Run
$25
Registration Tier 1 will get you a 2025 1.975 Run Digital Runner’s Bib to show off at the 1.975 Run.
Tier 2: LTA 1.975 Run
$40
Registration Tier 2 will get you the Tier 1 item, and the collectible 2025 1.975 Run Medal to show off at the 1.975 Run.
Tier 3 LTA 1.975 Run
$85
Registration Tier 3 will get you all Tier 2 items, an exclusive 2025 1.975 Run t-shirt, and a special LTA Foundation merchandise item.
LTA Foundation Raffle Ticket
$10
Raffle tickets will allow you to win one of the gift baskets.
