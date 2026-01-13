Undergraduate Registration - LTA 2026 National Convention

Hosted by
Members who were initiated in Fall 2025 and Spring 2026 at the undergraduate member status who are choosing to room in a quad (you and three other registered members).
Registration also includes the Community Service donation in support of our philanthropic initiatives.
Members who were initiated in Fall 2025 and Spring 2026 at the undergraduate member status who are choosing to room in a double (you and one other registered member). If interested in rooming with a specific member, both members must purchase the double occupancy registration.
Members who were initiated in Fall 2025 and Spring 2026 at the undergraduate member status who are choosing to room in a single.
Members who are currently active at the undergraduate member status who are choosing to room in a quad (you and three other registered members).
Members who are currently active at the undergraduate member status who are choosing to room in a double (you and one other registered member). If interested in rooming with a specific member, both members must purchase the double occupancy registration.
Members who are currently active at the undergraduate member status who are choosing to room in a single.
Members who are currently inactive at the undergraduate member status who are choosing to room in a quad (you and three other registered members).
Members who are currently active at the undergraduate member status who are choosing to room in a double (you and one other registered member). If interested in rooming with a specific member, both members must purchase the double occupancy registration.
Members who are currently inactive at the undergraduate member status who are choosing to room in a single. (Please note: This room is reserved exclusively for you—no additional guests are permitted. A $75 fee per person, per day, will be applied if unauthorized guests are found in the room.)
FOR CONVENTION REGISTRANTS ONLY: Alumnae ONLY Event: Alumnae & Newly Graduated Spring 2026 Alumnae! Join us for an unforgettable evening of reconnections and new connections.
Registration Tier 1 will get you a 2026 1.975 Run Digital Runner’s Bib to show off at the 1.975 Run.
Registration Tier 2 will get you the Tier 1 item, and the collectible 2026 1.975 Run Medal to show off at the 1.975 Run.
Registration Tier 3 will get you all Tier 2 items, an exclusive 2026 1.975 Run t-shirt, and a special LTA Foundation merchandise item.
Raffle tickets will allow you to win one of the gift baskets.
