Hosted by

Centennial Park Figure Skating Club
Sales closed

Underscore Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5353 W 3100 S, West Valley City, UT 84120, USA

1) Boondocks basket item
1) Boondocks basket
$60

Starting bid

$80 worth of Boondocks vouchers.4 vouchers total.( Each one is for 2 rounds of miniature golf OR 2 rounds of laser tag. ) Sharing size Starbursts. Charlie Brown Iceskating notebook. Two color changing Needoh balls. RETAIL VALUE $105

2) Utah’s Hogel Zoo. ( 4 tickets) item
2) Utah’s Hogel Zoo. ( 4 tickets) item
2) Utah’s Hogel Zoo. ( 4 tickets)
$70

Starting bid

Utah’s Hogle Zoo! The Zoo has generously donated 4 tickets for daily admission. RETAIL VALUE $107.80

3) Toucan themed kitchen essentials. item
3) Toucan themed kitchen essentials. item
3) Toucan themed kitchen essentials.
$20

Starting bid

Two wood signs. Two toucan dish towels . Two hot pads.. A summer table cloth. Summertime lemonade and straws!

4) Pink and white bow theme w/ travel minky item
4) Pink and white bow theme w/ travel minky item
4) Pink and white bow theme w/ travel minky
$40

Starting bid

Ready to enjoy or gift!! Great gift for Easter.

5) CenterPointTheatre in Centerville/ Davis county item
5) CenterPointTheatre in Centerville/ Davis county item
5) CenterPointTheatre in Centerville/ Davis county item
5) CenterPointTheatre in Centerville/ Davis county
$75

Starting bid

CENTERPOINTE THEATRE has donated 4 tickets to Finding Neverland, Fiddler on the Roof, or Once! Choose which one you want to see. The last one runs thruAugust 18th. RETAIL $120 to 200.

6) Hale Centre Theatre(2 tickets)/ Night out item
6) Hale Centre Theatre(2 tickets)/ Night out
$90

Starting bid

2 tickets to Hale Centre Theatre’s production My Fair Lady

playing May 18 – July 11


 

Expiration: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Estimated Value $146

 

Please be aware that these vouchers do expire and cannot be used the last

2 - 3 weeks of the production or for any other production than the one listed.The vouchers may be used for any Monday – Thursday performance before the expiration date. The expiration is listed on the front of the voucher and a list of instructions for redemption is located on the back

7)Hale Centre Theatre My Fair Lady( 4 tickets) item
7)Hale Centre Theatre My Fair Lady( 4 tickets) item
7)Hale Centre Theatre My Fair Lady( 4 tickets)
$160

Starting bid

Milk chocolate truffles. 4 tickets for My Fair Lady

playing May 18 – July 11

 

Expiration: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Estimated Value: $ 292

 

Please be aware that these vouchers do expire and cannot be used the last

2 - 3 weeks of the production or for any other production than the one listed.The vouchers may be used for any Monday – Thursday performance before the expiration date. The expiration is listed on the front of the voucher and a list of instructions for redemption is located on the back

8) Hale Centre Theatre My Fair Lady(2 tickets) item
8) Hale Centre Theatre My Fair Lady(2 tickets)
$90

Starting bid

2 tickets to Hale Centre Theatre’s production My Fair Lady

playing May 18 – July 11


 

Expiration: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Estimated Value: $146

 

Please be aware that these vouchers do expire and cannot be used the last

2 - 3 weeks of the production or for any other production than the one listed.The vouchers may be used for any Monday – Thursday performance before the expiration date. The expiration is listed on the front of the voucher and a list of instructions for redemption is located on the back

9) Backpack with art/coloring supplies. item
9) Backpack with art/coloring supplies. item
9) Backpack with art/coloring supplies.
$30

Starting bid

NEFF backpack. Four activity books. Sketch book. Pens. Colored pencils. Crayons. Easter plush.

10) HOMEMADE items item
10) HOMEMADE items item
10) HOMEMADE items
$50

Starting bid

Items include 15 birthday cards.. 2 wallets. 2 notebooks/ monthly planner. Leaf table runner. Waist watermelon apron. Pumpkin quilt piece. Also includes candle and chocolates. VALUE Too many hours to count.

11) Lesson with KristinaStruthwolf-Leato item
11) Lesson with KristinaStruthwolf-Leato
$20

Starting bid

30 minute lesson with our own and favorite Kristina Struthwolf Leato.

12) Lesson with Kate Jones item
12) Lesson with Kate Jones
$20

Starting bid

30 minute lesson with the great Kate Jones!

13) Original poem for baby girl and stuffed bear! item
13) Original poem for baby girl and stuffed bear! item
13) Original poem for baby girl and stuffed bear!
$20

Starting bid

Great and most original baby keepsake or gift! A framed original poem by Dale Boam. A winner from National Poetry Foundation. .

14) Crocheted flower bouquet item
14) Crocheted flower bouquet
$40

Starting bid

Crocheted flower bouquet by the all talented Noelle Thackeray!

15) Easter basket item
15) Easter basket
$35

Starting bid

Ready to gift! Easter basket. Plush bunny, Easter lily and Easter chocolates!

16) Easter basket. (Kids) item
16) Easter basket. (Kids)
$35

Starting bid

Plush, money themed rubber duck, 2 egg dyeing kits, sketch book, neon crayons, portable speaker, reusable water balloons, water balloons and life is good mug.

17) Movie Night!! item
17) Movie Night!! item
17) Movie Night!!
$65

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out with a 25 dollar megaplex gift card or stay at home for a night in with a movie box that includes all the things! This includes gourmet popcorn and rootbeer float supplies!! RETAIL VALUE 125

18) Two tool combo kit. item
18) Two tool combo kit.
$75

Starting bid

Brushless two tool combo.Craftsman. RETAIL VALUE 199

19) MaryKay box set item
19) MaryKay box set
$50

Starting bid

Mary Kay Timewise set. RETAIL VALUE 240

20) Cleanproof item
20) Cleanproof
$40

Starting bid

Cleanproof acne system

Mary Kay's Clear Proof® Acne System is a comprehensive, salicylic acid-based skincare regimen designed to clear, treat, and prevent breakouts. The system reduces excess oil, unclogs pores, and minimizes shine, featuring a cleanser, toner, treatment gel, and moisturizer to promote a clearer complexion

21) Fresh sourdough bread / cookies basket item
21) Fresh sourdough bread / cookies basket
$45

Starting bid

Homemade sourdough bread and chocolate chip cookies! Complete basket with all the things to enjoy. Honey Jam and butter included!

22) Kneaders Easter basket! item
22) Kneaders Easter basket!
$50

Starting bid

Beautiful custom basket from Kneaders! Pink wooden rabbit, one loaf bread,  one round bread, two chocolate rabbits. All of this beautifully wrapped with two fresh red tulips. 🌷

23) Dinosaurs item
23) Dinosaurs
$10

Starting bid

Dinosaur toy, book “How to catch a dinosaur”, cute knit hat and mittens and complete with a sign.

24) Spring show basket item
24) Spring show basket item
24) Spring show basket
$30

Starting bid

Embroidered music blanket with our show logo. Music sign from the show .

25) Easter things item
25) Easter things
$45

Starting bid

scentsy items, hot pads, apron , hydrangea , plush assortment of Paparazzi jewelry and sparkling cider

26) MaryKay timewise/satin hands item
26) MaryKay timewise/satin hands
$25

Starting bid

MaryKay timewise and satin hands

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