Underscore Silent Auction

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$80 worth of Boondocks vouchers.4 vouchers total.( Each one is for 2 rounds of miniature golf OR 2 rounds of laser tag. ) Sharing size Starbursts. Charlie Brown Iceskating notebook. Two color changing Needoh balls. RETAIL VALUE $105
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Utah’s Hogle Zoo! The Zoo has generously donated 4 tickets for daily admission. RETAIL VALUE $107.80
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Two wood signs. Two toucan dish towels . Two hot pads.. A summer table cloth. Summertime lemonade and straws!
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Ready to enjoy or gift!! Great gift for Easter.
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CENTERPOINTE THEATRE has donated 4 tickets to Finding Neverland, Fiddler on the Roof, or Once! Choose which one you want to see. The last one runs thruAugust 18th. RETAIL $120 to 200.
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2 tickets to Hale Centre Theatre’s production My Fair Lady
playing May 18 – July 11
Expiration: Saturday, June 27, 2026
Estimated Value $146
Please be aware that these vouchers do expire and cannot be used the last
2 - 3 weeks of the production or for any other production than the one listed.The vouchers may be used for any Monday – Thursday performance before the expiration date. The expiration is listed on the front of the voucher and a list of instructions for redemption is located on the back
Starting bid
Milk chocolate truffles. 4 tickets for My Fair Lady
playing May 18 – July 11
Expiration: Saturday, June 27, 2026
Estimated Value: $ 292
Please be aware that these vouchers do expire and cannot be used the last
2 - 3 weeks of the production or for any other production than the one listed.The vouchers may be used for any Monday – Thursday performance before the expiration date. The expiration is listed on the front of the voucher and a list of instructions for redemption is located on the back
Starting bid
2 tickets to Hale Centre Theatre’s production My Fair Lady
playing May 18 – July 11
Expiration: Saturday, June 27, 2026
Estimated Value: $146
Please be aware that these vouchers do expire and cannot be used the last
2 - 3 weeks of the production or for any other production than the one listed.The vouchers may be used for any Monday – Thursday performance before the expiration date. The expiration is listed on the front of the voucher and a list of instructions for redemption is located on the back
Starting bid
NEFF backpack. Four activity books. Sketch book. Pens. Colored pencils. Crayons. Easter plush.
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Items include 15 birthday cards.. 2 wallets. 2 notebooks/ monthly planner. Leaf table runner. Waist watermelon apron. Pumpkin quilt piece. Also includes candle and chocolates. VALUE Too many hours to count.
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30 minute lesson with our own and favorite Kristina Struthwolf Leato.
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30 minute lesson with the great Kate Jones!
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Great and most original baby keepsake or gift! A framed original poem by Dale Boam. A winner from National Poetry Foundation. .
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Crocheted flower bouquet by the all talented Noelle Thackeray!
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Ready to gift! Easter basket. Plush bunny, Easter lily and Easter chocolates!
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Plush, money themed rubber duck, 2 egg dyeing kits, sketch book, neon crayons, portable speaker, reusable water balloons, water balloons and life is good mug.
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out with a 25 dollar megaplex gift card or stay at home for a night in with a movie box that includes all the things! This includes gourmet popcorn and rootbeer float supplies!! RETAIL VALUE 125
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Brushless two tool combo.Craftsman. RETAIL VALUE 199
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Mary Kay Timewise set. RETAIL VALUE 240
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Cleanproof acne system
Mary Kay's Clear Proof® Acne System is a comprehensive, salicylic acid-based skincare regimen designed to clear, treat, and prevent breakouts. The system reduces excess oil, unclogs pores, and minimizes shine, featuring a cleanser, toner, treatment gel, and moisturizer to promote a clearer complexion
Starting bid
Homemade sourdough bread and chocolate chip cookies! Complete basket with all the things to enjoy. Honey Jam and butter included!
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Beautiful custom basket from Kneaders! Pink wooden rabbit, one loaf bread, one round bread, two chocolate rabbits. All of this beautifully wrapped with two fresh red tulips. 🌷
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Dinosaur toy, book “How to catch a dinosaur”, cute knit hat and mittens and complete with a sign.
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Embroidered music blanket with our show logo. Music sign from the show .
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scentsy items, hot pads, apron , hydrangea , plush assortment of Paparazzi jewelry and sparkling cider
Starting bid
MaryKay timewise and satin hands
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