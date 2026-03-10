Underscore Silent Auction

2 tickets to Hale Centre Theatre’s production My Fair Lady

playing May 18 – July 11





Expiration: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Estimated Value $146

Please be aware that these vouchers do expire and cannot be used the last

2 - 3 weeks of the production or for any other production than the one listed.The vouchers may be used for any Monday – Thursday performance before the expiration date. The expiration is listed on the front of the voucher and a list of instructions for redemption is located on the back