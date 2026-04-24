Understanding Astrology Workshop

Leslie McGuirk:

In this two-hour experience, you’ll learn the essential

building blocks of your chart and begin to see your life as a pattern. Like a piece of music you can learn to play with more awareness and ease. Helping people see themselves with clarity, compassion, and

insight. No Experience Necessary - Just Curiosity





A frequent Guest on George Noory’s Coast to Coast AM, has taught her signature, jargon-free approach everywhere from corporate boardrooms to renowned retreat centers like Rancho La Puerta.