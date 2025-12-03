Understanding General Requirements (Two-Part Series)

Hosted by
Part One introduces the foundations of General Requirements and walks through the sections of Division 01 that affect every subcontractor. This session focuses on the project-wide expectations you’re agreeing to before any work begins—documentation, communication, safety, scheduling, temporary conditions, and site logistics.
You’ll get practical, real-world guidance to help you understand how General Requirements impact your workflow, responsibilities, and bottom line.
Part Two builds on the first session and goes deeper into what it takes to stay compliant and successful throughout the project. This session covers closeout requirements, inspections, environmental and regulatory expectations, Michigan-specific considerations (such as winter conditions), and common pitfalls that lead to delays or back charges.
You’ll strengthen your project planning, improve coordination with GCs and other trades, and walk onto every job with more clarity and confidence.
