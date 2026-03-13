Unearth a Story Summer Reading Program WEEK 4

If ALL OTHER attendee tickets are SOLD OUT please add choose this ticket. Standby tickets allow you and your child(ren) to attend the program but a meal and craft kit may not be available for each attendee. PLEASE BRING A LUNCH FOR YOUR CHILD incase we do not have left over meals. We make enough craft kits 50 child attendees each week. If an attendee does not make their craft or extra food is available you are more than welcome to participate but ticketed attendees have first rights to these items.