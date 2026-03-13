Unearth a Story Summer Reading Program WEEK 5

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About this event
Lunch and all activities are FREE to the public! If you would like to make a donation it will be used to fund future events and programs! Please do not feel pressured to make a donation.
Lunch and all activities are FREE to the public! If you would like to make a donation it will be used to fund future events and programs! Please do not feel pressured to make a donation.
Infant tickets are for any participant under the age of 18 months. A Craft kit will not be prepared for this attendee.
If ALL OTHER attendee tickets are SOLD OUT please add choose this ticket. Standby tickets allow you and your child(ren) to attend the program but a meal and craft kit may not be available for each attendee. PLEASE BRING A LUNCH FOR YOUR CHILD incase we do not have left over meals. We make enough craft kits 50 child attendees each week. If an attendee does not make their craft or extra food is available you are more than welcome to participate but ticketed attendees have first rights to these items.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!