Greenford Public Library Association

Hosted by

Greenford Public Library Association

About this event

Unearth a Story Summer Reading Program WEEK 6

7441 W South Range Rd

Salem, OH 44460, USA

Adult / Guardian Ticket
Pay what you can

Lunch and all activities are FREE to the public! If you would like to make a donation it will be used to fund future events and programs! Please do not feel pressured to make a donation.

Child Ticket
Pay what you can

Lunch and all activities are FREE to the public! If you would like to make a donation it will be used to fund future events and programs! Please do not feel pressured to make a donation.

Infant Ticket
Pay what you can

Infant tickets are for any participant under the age of 18 months. A Craft kit will not be prepared for this attendee.

STANDBY
Pay what you can

If ALL OTHER attendee tickets are SOLD OUT please add choose this ticket. Standby tickets allow you and your child(ren) to attend the program but a meal and craft kit may not be available for each attendee. PLEASE BRING A LUNCH FOR YOUR CHILD incase we do not have left over meals. We make enough craft kits 50 child attendees each week. If an attendee does not make their craft or extra food is available you are more than welcome to participate but ticketed attendees have first rights to these items.

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