Online Auction Benefitting the Unger Family

$100 Value. Limited Edition Will Grant / My Radar Jersey. High quality stretchy material. Winner can choose their size!
Value $100. Authentic Rayne Lankford Wal Tech / Aker Brand Jersey. High quality stretch material. Winner can choose their size!
Value $125. Authentic Rayne Lankford / Syndyt jersey.
Value $35. Oversized dry-fit tee that is lightweight, comfy and perfect for the tough gym sessions, in between session and everyday life. Winner can choose their size!
Value $50. MyRadar Track Cotton Tee + Beanie with Aker Brand logo. Winner can choose their size shirt and color beanie.
Value $100. Authentic Cam Bramer jersey complete with a small tear earned during a race! One-of-a-kind, one size.
$100 Value. Custom sports banner compliments of Glitter Lens Photography. Can be customized for any sport or multiple sports. Great gift idea! Hang in your weight room, trophy room, bedroom, etc..
Value $50. Voucher good for any Aker Brand Pro Coaching session at any BMX track or Aker Brand Farms.
Value $429. Premium backpack great for laptops, business items & anything else! Modern and professional design, perfect for travel. (Value $299) Helly Hanson jacket is fleece lined, durable, stylish and will keep you dry! Adult size large. (Value $130).
Value $150. Handmade 13"x19" cutting board by Fire Chief Woodowrking. Ready for the highest bidder to customize a design, name, logo, etc..!
Value $75. Handmade, one-of-a-kind design. Hangs beautifully on the front of your door. Nightmare Before Christmas theme, perfect for Halloween.
Value $75. Handmade, one-of-a-kind design. Hangs beautifully on the front of your door. Design inspired by Halloween, the movie.
Value $75. Handmade, one-of-a-kind design. Hangs beautifully on the front of your door. Great for any educator or to give as a gift!
Value $75. Handmade, one-of-a-kind design. Hangs beautifully on the front of your door. Beautiful colors that can be displayed year round!
Value $75. Handmade, one-of-a-kind design. Hangs beautifully on the front of your door. Ocean-themed design, perfect for anyone who loves the beach!
Value $75. Gift basket includes 2 sandwiches, 2 bottles to fill with any sauce, sodas, a rub and more! Redeem in person at Cape Coral location 1519 NE Pine Island Rd #160, Cape Coral, FL 33909.
Value $60. Gift certificate for Torched Bar & Grill, Cape Coral's local tiki-style bar featuring live music weekly! 2408 Surfside Blvd Ste 101, Cape Coral, FL 33991
Value $199. Get loaded up and on your way quickly and easily with the hitch-mounted ROLA NV2 bike rack. It carries up to 2 bikes of any size and frame style—ideal for carrying an adult and child's bike!
Value $165. Mr. Cool Professional AC Technichian will thoroughly clean your equipment to prevent build up of particulates, and mold which are unhealthy to breathe in and make your air conditioning system work harder than it should. One-time cleaning, Valid through 12/31/25.
Value $55. Take time for some self care! Enjoy a professional hair cut and blow dry compliments of Rock Your Doo Hair Studio! 272 Temple Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
Value $60. Compliments of The Crumb Theory. Basket includes 1 traditional sourdough loaf, 1 pesto mozzarella sourdough loaf, 4oz. jar of garlic & herb compound butter, 4 oz. jar of jam + a bamboo cutting board and bread knife.
Value $150. Provided by Luciano's Pizza in Cape Coral. Basket includes $100 in gift cards, a bottle of Chianti, a bottle of Sangiovese, 2 wine glasses and a box of chocolates! 728 SW Pine Island Rd Unit 3, Cape Coral, FL 33991.
Value $250. Gently used Haro Annex Pro with a custom paint job! Also includes a Frenzy MX1 helmet, size large. Great quality bike for any rider!
Value $135. Treat yourself to any 60-minute service plus a free add-on service of choice at Massage Envy of Cape Coral at 2221 Santa Barbara Blvd.
Value $75. Official USA BMX Merch! Includes your choice of 2 hats (multiple color/design options) and 2 Tshirts (winner can select their sizes!)
Value $115. Rep your local track with Cape Coral BMX merch! Includes hat, Tshirt, jersey, stainless steel water bottle, mug, key chain, car decals & track bucks to spend at concessions! Winner can select thier sizes for the tshirt and jersey!
Value $70. This Glow De Isla 10-piece curated set includes Sol Foot Soak, Luna Limon Bath Soak, Coco Sugar Kill Kip Scrub, Flor Serena Sugar Scrib, Luz de Luna Salt Scrub, Coconut Glow Curl Mist, Isla Dreams Pillow Mist, 2 Giant Citrus Bath Bombs and a Silk Eye Mask. All items shrink wrapped and ready for gifting! Vegan | Natural Ingredients | Small Batch | Handmade with Love in Florida with Island Heart.
Value $75. Treat yourself (or someone you love!) to a fresh new look with a cut, single process color, and style starting at $75 — all done by the talented Jill K. Jones at Wicked Hair inside Salon Plex in Cape Coral. 1480 NE Pine Island Rd, Cape Corals, 33909. (consultation required)
Value $55. Your favorite BMX Podcast! T-shirts, 2 soft koozies, 2 slim can koozies, 2 bike bracelets, logo stickers and High Noons!
