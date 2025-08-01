Unhindered Steps Conference

Buffalo Community Church

4445 Hoffa Mill Rd, Lewisburg, PA 17837, USA

Ticket
$25

Admission

Ticket + Book Bundle
$35

Admission

Plus a discounted copy of Dear One (Regularly 15.99)


Pick up book at conference registration. Author will be available at the event to sign the book.

Mentor + Teen Bundle (2 tickets)
$40
groupTicketCaption

Admission for one adult and one teen

Mentor + Teen + Book Bundle (2 tickets and a book)
$50

Admission for one adult and one teen

Plus a discounted copy of Dear One (Regularly 15.99)


Pick up book at conference registration. Author will be available at the event to sign the book.

Group Rate (10 tickets)
$200
groupTicketCaption

Save $ + Receive Free Gifts


Admission for 10 participants (Regularly $250)


Plus, your group will receive one free copy of Dear One (regularly $15.99), and the Mental Health curriculum (regularly $30).


Book and discount code will be given at conference registration. Author will be available at the event to sign the book.

Extra Book Add-On
$12

Discounted copy of Dear One (Regularly 15.99)


Pick up book at conference registration. Author will be available at the event to sign the book.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing