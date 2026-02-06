41-3104184

Offered by

41-3104184

About this shop

UNI Aviation Alumni Association Shop

Ohio University Zero Hangar King Air - 22"x19" (Large) item
Ohio University Zero Hangar King Air - 22"x19" (Large)
$340

This framed metal cutout is from the hangar skin removed from Ohio University's Zero hangar during the revitalization in 2025.   Part of the proceeds from this sale will be donated to Ohio University's flight team in support of their upcoming competitions.


*Note - The cost includes a flat rate shipping charge of $40.

Ohio University Zero Hangar King Air - 17"x14" (Medium) item
Ohio University Zero Hangar King Air - 17"x14" (Medium)
$240

This framed metal cutout is from the hangar skin removed from Ohio University's Zero hangar during the revitalization in 2025.   Part of the proceeds from this sale will be donated to Ohio University's flight team in support of their upcoming competitions.


*Note - The cost includes a flat rate shipping charge of $40.

Ohio University Zero Hangar King Air - 10"x8" (Small) item
Ohio University Zero Hangar King Air - 10"x8" (Small)
$190

This framed metal cutout is from the hangar skin removed from Ohio University's Zero hangar during the revitalization in 2025.   Part of the proceeds from this sale will be donated to Ohio University's flight team in support of their upcoming competitions.


*Note - The cost includes a flat rate shipping charge of $40.

Ohio University Zero Hangar Baron - 22"x19" (Large) item
Ohio University Zero Hangar Baron - 22"x19" (Large)
$340

This framed metal cutout is from the hangar skin removed from Ohio University's Zero hangar during the revitalization in 2025.   Part of the proceeds from this sale will be donated to Ohio University's flight team in support of their upcoming competitions.


*Note - The cost includes a flat rate shipping charge of $40.

Ohio University Zero Hangar Baron - 17"x14" (Medium) item
Ohio University Zero Hangar Baron - 17"x14" (Medium)
$240

This framed metal cutout is from the hangar skin removed from Ohio University's Zero hangar during the revitalization in 2025.   Part of the proceeds from this sale will be donated to Ohio University's flight team in support of their upcoming competitions.


*Note - The cost includes a flat rate shipping charge of $40.

Ohio University Zero Hangar Baron - 10"x8" (Small) item
Ohio University Zero Hangar Baron - 10"x8" (Small)
$190

This framed metal cutout is from the hangar skin removed from Ohio University's Zero hangar during the revitalization in 2025.   Part of the proceeds from this sale will be donated to Ohio University's flight team in support of their upcoming competitions.


*Note - The cost includes a flat rate shipping charge of $40.

Add a donation for 41-3104184

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!