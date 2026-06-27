Walter P. Carter Elementary Middle School Uniform Drive

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Provide one new red uniform polo shirt.
(PreK-2 grade)
Provide one new red uniform polo shirt.
(3rd-5th grade)
Provide one new black uniform polo shirt.
6th-8th grade
Provide one new khaki bottom.
(All grades)
Provide several pairs of new socks for a student.
Provide new underwear for a student.
Provides multiple uniform essentials for one student.
Support the Uniform Clothing Drive with any amount. Your gift allows us to purchase the items students need most.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!