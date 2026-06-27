In the foreground, a list of clothing items and donation instructions are displayed, while the background features images of various school uniform pieces.
Continental Societies, Inc

Hosted by

Continental Societies, Inc

About this event

Walter P. Carter Elementary Middle School Uniform Drive

Red Polo Shirt
$15

Provide one new red uniform polo shirt.

(PreK-2 grade)

Hunter Green Polo Shirt
$15

Provide one new red uniform polo shirt.

(3rd-5th grade)

Black Polo Shirt
$15

Provide one new black uniform polo shirt.

6th-8th grade

Khaki Bottom
$25

Provide one new khaki bottom.

(All grades)

Socks
$10

Provide several pairs of new socks for a student.

Underwear
$15

Provide new underwear for a student.

Uniform Essentials Bundle
$50

Provides multiple uniform essentials for one student.

General Donation
Pay what you can

Support the Uniform Clothing Drive with any amount. Your gift allows us to purchase the items students need most.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!