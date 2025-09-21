Uniform Room Purchases

Marching Shoes -Band Members item
Marching Shoes -Band Members
$41

This would be for payment of Drill Master Shoes (White or Black)

Marching Shoes - Bandfront item
Marching Shoes - Bandfront
$46

This would be for payment of StylePlus Prolwer shoes (Black or Tan)

Band T-Shirt item
Band T-Shirt
$8

This would be for the purchase of the Blue Uniform Band Shirt. This shirt is ONLY for Student use. **Band Parents provide first year students with their first shirt free of charge, this would be for any additional shirts you would want**

Gloves item
Gloves
$5

Variety of gloves available depending on instrument.

Snare sticks item
Snare sticks
$15

Those playing snare drums need to provide their own set of practice sticks and replace their show sticks as needed. The first set of show sticks are provided by HBPA.

Tenor Sticks item
Tenor Sticks
$16

Those playing tenors need to provide their own set of practice sticks and replace their show sticks as needed. The first set of show sticks are provided by HBPA.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing