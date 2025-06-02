Union Chapel - 2025 Online Auction

This professionally designed & decorated vacation home is great for a quiet get away for one or two couples/families or for a multi-generational family vacation. Located on a quiet dirt road, you'll be away from the noise of downtown Oak Bluffs, but still only a ten minute walk from all the action! The house has two large master king suites on the second floor plus additional queen bedroom. The first floor has an open concept design which is perfect for entertaining, with beautiful cherry hardwood floors throughout. The dining room has seating for 8, the living room is generously sized with a beach stone fireplace. The kitchen is well equipped for gourmet cooking! Outside is a private deck and patio area, complete with fire pit and a wood-fired pizza oven. For those lazy evenings, head down to the basement, get comfortable on the large sectional sofa and watch a movie on the wide screen TV. The basement playroom is full of puzzles, games, lego's, arts & craft supplies. Right next to the playroom is a large bunk room with three sets of bunks beds and a full bath. In total, the house sleeps up to 13. Coordinate dates with the owner after bidding closes. For more information, copy/paste this link into your web browser: www.vrbo.com/513568 Value $3,500