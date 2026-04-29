Union Colony Marines 6th Annual Golf Tournament 2026

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About this event
Greeley, CO 80634, USA
Includes greens and cart fees, range balls and lunch
Check in at 8AM
Includes 8 mulligans (2 per golfer), 16 Drawing tickets, (4 per player) and 3 feet of "string" (1 per team)
All players receive 1 entry into all competive events.
Bonus discount 5 mulligans for the price of 4. Save when you prepay!
Become a sponsor and give back to those who served. Includes VIP registration for 1, 4 person team plus covers registration for another foursome of Veterans. Company Logo on detachment website for 1 year. Sign with company name at 4 tee boxes. Full page Ad in the Dept of CO Convention Book in 2027. Company logo on Event Banner. Four tickets to the Marine Corps Birthday Ball in November 2026.
Registration for 1 foursome. Company name on detachment website for 1 year. Sign with company name at 4 tee boxes. Full page Ad in the Dept of CO Convention Book in 2027. Company name on Event Banners. Two tickets to the Marine Corps Birthday Ball in November 2026.
Sign with company name at 3 tee boxes. Larger sign with company name at 1 hole. Company Highlighted on our Detachment website. Full entry for their team of 4 golfers
Sign with company name at 2 tee boxes. Company Highlighted on our Detachment website. Full entry for team of 4 golfers.
Sign with company name at 1 tee box. Full entry for team of 4 golfers.
Company Logo placed on one beverage cart. Four lunch tickets.
Your company will be recognized as a lunch sponsor at the after-tournament meal with banner in the restaurant.
10x10 tent space on a designated hole. Opportunity to network directly with players. Two lunch tickets. Option to provide a contest.
Sponsor Provides: tent, table, chairs,banners, signage, and promotional materials. Any beverages or snacks you wish to distribute ( no alcohol). Staffing for your tent during the event.
Large sign on 1 hole. Team registration not included.
Company sign at the "Closest to the Pin" hole
Company sign at the "Longest Drive" hole
Company sign at the Longest Putt Hole
Company sign at Putting Green all Day
Company Sign at Driving Range all Day
$
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