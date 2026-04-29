Union Colony Marines Detachment 1093

Hosted by

Union Colony Marines Detachment 1093

About this event

Union Colony Marines 6th Annual Golf Tournament 2026

Boomerang Links 7309 W 4th St

Greeley, CO 80634, USA

4 person team
$600

Includes greens and cart fees, range balls and lunch

Check in at 8AM

VIP All in One Pass (team-registration required)
$200

Includes 8 mulligans (2 per golfer), 16 Drawing tickets, (4 per player) and 3 feet of "string" (1 per team)

All players receive 1 entry into all competive events.

Mulligans
$20

Bonus discount 5 mulligans for the price of 4. Save when you prepay!

Hero Sponsor
$5,000

Become a sponsor and give back to those who served. Includes VIP registration for 1, 4 person team plus covers registration for another foursome of Veterans. Company Logo on detachment website for 1 year. Sign with company name at 4 tee boxes. Full page Ad in the Dept of CO Convention Book in 2027. Company logo on Event Banner. Four tickets to the Marine Corps Birthday Ball in November 2026.

Tournament Sponsor
$2,500

Registration for 1 foursome. Company name on detachment website for 1 year. Sign with company name at 4 tee boxes. Full page Ad in the Dept of CO Convention Book in 2027. Company name on Event Banners. Two tickets to the Marine Corps Birthday Ball in November 2026.

Commandant Sponsor
$1,500

Sign with company name at 3 tee boxes. Larger sign with company name at 1 hole. Company Highlighted on our Detachment website. Full entry for their team of 4 golfers

Gunney Sponsor
$1,000

Sign with company name at 2 tee boxes. Company Highlighted on our Detachment website. Full entry for team of 4 golfers.

Team Sponsor
$750

Sign with company name at 1 tee box. Full entry for team of 4 golfers.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$750

Company Logo placed on one beverage cart. Four lunch tickets.

Lunch Sponsor
$750

Your company will be recognized as a lunch sponsor at the after-tournament meal with banner in the restaurant.

Vendor Showcase Sponsor "Tent only"
$700

10x10 tent space on a designated hole. Opportunity to network directly with players. Two lunch tickets. Option to provide a contest.

Sponsor Provides: tent, table, chairs,banners, signage, and promotional materials. Any beverages or snacks you wish to distribute ( no alcohol). Staffing for your tent during the event.

Hole Sponsor
$300

Large sign on 1 hole. Team registration not included.

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$200

Company sign at the "Closest to the Pin" hole

Longest Drive Sponsor
$200

Company sign at the "Longest Drive" hole

Longest Putt Sponsor
$200

Company sign at the Longest Putt Hole

Putting Green Sponsor
$175

Company sign at Putting Green all Day

Driving Range Sponsor
$150

Company Sign at Driving Range all Day

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