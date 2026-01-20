Union County Daughters Of Ireland

Offered by

Union County Daughters Of Ireland

About this shop

Add a donation for Union County Daughters Of Ireland

$

Sales closed

Union County Daughters Of Ireland - Jacket Sale

Custom Embroidery with Name (optional) item
Custom Embroidery with Name (optional)
$5

Spell your name as you would like it to be embroidered on the jacket. Max 15 characters. Max 2 lines.

Port Authority® Core Soft Shell Jacket (Ladies) item
Port Authority® Core Soft Shell Jacket (Ladies)
$56

Ladies without hood.

Specs and measurements can be found here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/5504_DsBlNavy/specSheetMeasurements

Port Authority® Core Soft Shell Jacket (Unisex) item
Port Authority® Core Soft Shell Jacket (Unisex)
$56

Unisex without hood.

Specs and measurements can be found here: https://www.sanmar.com/p/5503_DsBlNavy/specSheetMeasurements

Port Authority® Active Hooded Soft Shell Jacket (Ladies) item
Port Authority® Active Hooded Soft Shell Jacket (Ladies)
$66

Ladies with hood.

Specs and measurements can be found here:

https://www.sanmar.com/p/7663_DsBlNavy/specSheetMeasurements

Port Authority® Active Hooded Soft Shell Jacket (Unisex) item
Port Authority® Active Hooded Soft Shell Jacket (Unisex)
$66

Unisex with hood.

Specs and measurements can be found here:

https://www.sanmar.com/p/7662_DsBlNavy/specSheetMeasurements

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!