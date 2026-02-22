Union Elementary PTO

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Union Elementary PTO

About this event

Union Elementary PTO's Silent Auction

Principal for the Day item
Principal for the Day
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a special opportunity to spend time with Mrs. Kay and assist with some of her principal duties for the day! This unique experience offers a behind-the-scenes look at school leadership. Date to be determined based on grade level.

Watercolor painting with Mrs. Kay item
Watercolor painting with Mrs. Kay
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a watercolor painting lesson with Mrs. Kay! The winner will create and take home a one-of-a-kind watercolor masterpiece. This creative experience will take place on May 11, 2026, from 2:30–3:30 PM.

Pottery Painting with Mrs. Kay item
Pottery Painting with Mrs. Kay
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a pottery painting experience with Mrs. Kay! The winner will decorate a unique piece of pottery, which Mrs. Kay will fire and deliver once it’s finished. This creative session will take place on May 12, 2026, from 2:30–3:30 PM.

Photo Shoot with Cocoa item
Photo Shoot with Cocoa
$20

Starting bid

The winning bidder will enjoy a special photo shoot experience with Cocoa and a friend! The winner and one guest will stay after school on Thursday, May 7, 2026, until 3:30 PM for a fun-filled afternoon. Mrs. Karnuta and Mrs. Abu will capture the memories and provide digital photos to take home.

Pizza, Pals, and UNO Party item
Pizza, Pals, and UNO Party
$20

Starting bid

Mrs. Van Curen and Mrs. Nathanson will host a fun lunchtime hangout! The winning student may invite three friends to join them for pizza and a lively game of UNO during their regularly scheduled lunch period. This special event will take place on Friday, May 1, 2026.

Mrs. Fritz- Movie Party and Snacks item
Mrs. Fritz- Movie Party and Snacks
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a movie party with the Specials Teachers! The winner and one guest will stay after school on Thursday, May 7, until 3:50 PM to watch Migration and enjoy a variety of fun snacks.

Mrs. Zucker- Movie Party and Snacks item
Mrs. Zucker- Movie Party and Snacks
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a movie party with the Specials Teachers! The winner and one guest will stay after school on Thursday, May 7, until 3:50 PM to watch Migration and enjoy a variety of fun snacks.

Mrs. Magoni- Movie Party and Snacks item
Mrs. Magoni- Movie Party and Snacks
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a movie party with the Specials Teachers! The winner and one guest will stay after school on Thursday, May 7, until 3:50 PM to watch Migration and enjoy a variety of fun snacks.

Mrs. Daniels- Movie Party and Snacks item
Mrs. Daniels- Movie Party and Snacks
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a movie party with the Specials Teachers! The winner and one guest will stay after school on Thursday, May 7, until 3:50 PM to watch Migration and enjoy a variety of fun snacks.

Mrs. Lursen- Movie Party and Snacks item
Mrs. Lursen- Movie Party and Snacks
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a movie party with the Specials Teachers! The winner and one guest will stay after school on Thursday, May 7, until 3:50 PM to watch Migration and enjoy a variety of fun snacks.

Mrs. Fremion- Ice Cream and Painting item
Mrs. Fremion- Ice Cream and Painting
$20

Starting bid

Stay after school on April 22, 2026, from 2:30–3:30 PM for a fun-filled afternoon with the kindergarten teachers! The winner and a friend will enjoy creating ice cream sundaes and painting a birdhouse to take home.

Mrs. Beck- Ice Cream and Painting item
Mrs. Beck- Ice Cream and Painting
$20

Starting bid

Stay after school on April 22, 2026, from 2:30–3:30 PM for a fun-filled afternoon with the kindergarten teachers! The winner and a friend will enjoy creating ice cream sundaes and painting a birdhouse to take home.

Mrs. Smith- Ice Cream and Painting item
Mrs. Smith- Ice Cream and Painting
$20

Starting bid

Stay after school on April 22, 2026, from 2:30–3:30 PM for a fun-filled afternoon with the kindergarten teachers! The winner and a friend will enjoy creating ice cream sundaes and painting a birdhouse to take home.

Mrs. Williams- Ice Cream and Painting item
Mrs. Williams- Ice Cream and Painting
$20

Starting bid

Stay after school on April 22, 2026, from 2:30–3:30 PM for a fun-filled afternoon with the kindergarten teachers! The winner and a friend will enjoy creating ice cream sundaes and painting a birdhouse to take home.

Ms. Parker- The Scoop and Lions Park item
Ms. Parker- The Scoop and Lions Park
$20

Starting bid

On May 13, 2026, from 3:00–4:00 PM, the winner and one friend will meet the 1st grade teachers at The Scoop for a sweet ice cream treat, then head over to Lions Park for some fun playtime!

Miss Rollo- The Scoop and Lions Park item
Miss Rollo- The Scoop and Lions Park
$20

Starting bid

On May 13, 2026, from 3:00–4:00 PM, the winner and one friend will meet the 1st grade teachers at The Scoop for a sweet ice cream treat, then head over to Lions Park for some fun playtime!

Mrs. Boggs- The Scoop and Lions Park item
Mrs. Boggs- The Scoop and Lions Park
$20

Starting bid

On May 13, 2026, from 3:00–4:00 PM, the winner and one friend will meet the 1st grade teachers at The Scoop for a sweet ice cream treat, then head over to Lions Park for some fun playtime!

Mrs. Ward- The Scoop and Lions Park item
Mrs. Ward- The Scoop and Lions Park
$20

Starting bid

On May 13, 2026, from 3:00–4:00 PM, the winner and one friend will meet the 1st grade teachers at The Scoop for a sweet ice cream treat, then head over to Lions Park for some fun playtime!

Mrs. Munley- Game ON! item
Mrs. Munley- Game ON!
$20

Starting bid

Stay after school on May 14, 2026, from 2:30–3:45 PM for a fun game time with the 2nd grade teachers! Two students per class will have the opportunity to bring 1-2 of their favorite board games to play with their teachers and peers. A salty snack and a sweet treat will be provided.

Mrs. Masters- Game ON! item
Mrs. Masters- Game ON!
$20

Starting bid

Stay after school on May 14, 2026, from 2:30–3:45 PM for a fun game time with the 2nd grade teachers! Two students per class will have the opportunity to bring 1-2 of their favorite board games to play with their teachers and peers. A salty snack and a sweet treat will be provided.

Mrs. Kemen- Game ON! item
Mrs. Kemen- Game ON!
$20

Starting bid

Stay after school on May 14, 2026, from 2:30–3:45 PM for a fun game time with the 2nd grade teachers! Two students per class will have the opportunity to bring 1-2 of their favorite board games to play with their teachers and peers. A salty snack and a sweet treat will be provided.

Mrs. Clark- Cookies and Canvas item
Mrs. Clark- Cookies and Canvas
$20

Starting bid

Join the 3rd grade teachers for Cookies and Canvas on April 28, 2026, from 2:30–3:30 PM! The winner and one friend will enjoy a sweet cookie snack while painting a fun, summer-themed canvas to take home.

Mrs. Hamelmann- Cookies and Canvas item
Mrs. Hamelmann- Cookies and Canvas
$20

Starting bid

Join the 3rd grade teachers for Cookies and Canvas on April 28, 2026, from 2:30–3:30 PM! The winner and one friend will enjoy a sweet cookie snack while painting a fun, summer-themed canvas to take home.

Mrs. Valentine- Cookies and Canvas item
Mrs. Valentine- Cookies and Canvas
$20

Starting bid

Join the 3rd grade teachers for Cookies and Canvas on April 28, 2026, from 2:30–3:30 PM! The winner and one friend will enjoy a sweet cookie snack while painting a fun, summer-themed canvas to take home.

Mrs. Larson- Cookies and Canvas item
Mrs. Larson- Cookies and Canvas
$20

Starting bid

Join the 3rd grade teachers for Cookies and Canvas on April 28, 2026, from 2:30–3:30 PM! The winner and one friend will enjoy a sweet cookie snack while painting a fun, summer-themed canvas to take home.

Book Fair item
Book Fair
$20

Starting bid

Does your child(ren) talk about how awesome the book fair is? Give them the V.I.P. experience to shop the Spring Book Fair FIRST on Monday April 27, 2026, at 7:40am!! They will have all-access to every book, journal, and trinket that their hearts desire * PLUS a FREE BOOK with their purchase! Watch your child(ren)'s eyes light up when you tell them you won this once-a-year exceptional opportunity!

Jog-A-Thon Hype Helper item
Jog-A-Thon Hype Helper
$20

Starting bid

The winner of this experience will join the Jog-A-Thon committee to help build excitement for the big event! They’ll assist with the lunchroom kickoff announcements and help the DJ get everyone warmed up on the day of the Jog-A-Thon by helping with music and fun announcements. A great opportunity to be part of the action and pump up the crowd!

VIP School Parking Spot item
VIP School Parking Spot
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy ultimate convenience all year long! The winner of this item will receive the exclusive Union Elementary School Auction Winner parking spot, located right outside the front door. This reserved spot will be yours for the entire 2026–2027 school year (August 2026–May 2027)—making drop-offs, pickups, and school visits a breeze.

Birthday Bulletin Board Spotlight item
Birthday Bulletin Board Spotlight
$20

Starting bid

Celebrate your student’s birthday in a big way! The winner of this item will have the opportunity to decorate the PTO bulletin board inside the cafeteria in honor of their student’s birthday. The display will stay up for three days for the whole school to see. The date will be coordinated with the PTO bulletin board chair, and the winner will decorate the board and help take it down after the display period.

Reserved Seats for the 4th Grade Talent Show item
Reserved Seats for the 4th Grade Talent Show
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy the show with the best seats in the house! The winner of this item will receive two reserved seats for the 4th Grade Talent Show. Sit back, relax, and watch the amazing talents of Union students shine. Date and time TBD.

Reserved Seats for the 4th Grade Musical item
Reserved Seats for the 4th Grade Musical
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy the show with the best seats in the house! The winner of this item will receive two reserved seats for the 4th Grade Musical. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the incredible performance by Union’s talented students. Date and time TBD.

Family Pass to Next Year’s Carnival item
Family Pass to Next Year’s Carnival
$20

Starting bid

The winner of this item will receive one family ticket to next year’s Union Elementary Carnival. Bring the whole family and enjoy a fun-filled evening of games, activities, and school community celebration!

Dad’s Club Campout Family Pass item
Dad’s Club Campout Family Pass
$20

Starting bid

The winner of this item will receive a family pass to the Dad’s Club Campout in Fall 2026. This experience includes entry and dinner for the entire family—a fun evening of outdoor adventure, great food, and time with the Union community!

Eagle Fest 2026 Tickets item
Eagle Fest 2026 Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy one of Zionsville’s favorite community events! The winner will receive four (4) tickets to Eagle Fest 2026 for a fun-filled day of celebration and community spirit.

ZMS Game Ball Kid Experience item
ZMS Game Ball Kid Experience
$20

Starting bid

The winner will have the exciting opportunity to be a Ball Kid at a Zionsville Middle School game! Choose from volleyball, football, or boys/girls basketball. The date will be coordinated between the winner and the ZMS Athletic Director.

Little Spikers at Team Z -Summer Camp Entries item
Little Spikers at Team Z -Summer Camp Entries
$20

Starting bid

Get ready for some summer volleyball fun! The winner will receive two (2) free entries to Little Spikers. Little Spikers at Zionsville (Team Z) is a co-ed summer volleyball program for PreK–2nd graders, focusing on fundamentals like passing, setting, and serving. It features ZCHS players and staff, held in July.

Ride to School with a Zionsville Police Officer item
Ride to School with a Zionsville Police Officer
$20

Starting bid

Start the school day in a memorable way! The winner will enjoy a special ride to school with a Zionsville Police Officer.

Lunch with School Resource Officer Sgt. Joe Robinson item
Lunch with School Resource Officer Sgt. Joe Robinson
$20

Starting bid

The winner will enjoy a special lunch with School Resource Officer Sgt. Joe Robinson, a fun and memorable experience for a student.

Indy Eleven Match Tickets item
Indy Eleven Match Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Cheer on Indy’s professional soccer team! The winner will receive four (4) tickets to a 2026 Indy Eleven home match.

500 Festival Parade Tickets item
500 Festival Parade Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Experience one of Indianapolis’ most iconic traditions! The winner will receive four (4) tickets to the 2026 Lucas Oil 500 Festival Parade.

Spray Tans from GLO by Lisa item
Spray Tans from GLO by Lisa
$20

Starting bid

Get ready to glow! GLO by Lisa has generously donated four (4) spray tans.

Crew Carwash Coupons item
Crew Carwash Coupons
$20

Starting bid

Keep your car sparkling clean! This item includes five (5) $5.00 off coupons for the Ultimate Wash at Crew Carwash.

Nathaniel Edmunds Photography item
Nathaniel Edmunds Photography
$20

Starting bid

Capture special moments! The winner will receive a photography session from Nathaniel Edmunds Photography for either a family session or professional headshots.

Azionaqua 2026 Family Membership item
Azionaqua 2026 Family Membership
$20

Starting bid

Make a splash next summer! The winner will receive a 2026 Azionaqua Family Membership (valid for either a new membership or renewal).

Bin Scrubs – One Year of Service item
Bin Scrubs – One Year of Service
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a year of clean trash bins! The winner will receive one year of quarterly bin cleaning service (4 total visits) for up to 4 bins per visit.
Must be located within the current service area (North and West side of Indianapolis and surrounding suburbs). Value up to $276. Expires 6/30/27.

Sign Gypsies of Zionsville Birthday Yard Sign item
Sign Gypsies of Zionsville Birthday Yard Sign
$20

Starting bid

Celebrate in a big way! Sign Gypsies of Zionsville will provide a birthday yard sign display to make your celebration extra special.

Z Grow Summer Camp – One Free Week item
Z Grow Summer Camp – One Free Week
$20

Starting bid

The winner will receive one free week of Z Grow Summer Day Camp for PK–6th grade at ZWEST.
Includes swimming lessons and field trips for K–6. Before and after care included.
Camp hours: 7:30 AM – 5:30 PM. Expires July 17, 2026.

Conner Prairie Family Adventure item
Conner Prairie Family Adventure
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a day of exploration! This package includes four (4) general admission tickets and four (4) Balloon Voyage passes to Conner Prairie.

Perfect North Slopes item
Perfect North Slopes
$20

Starting bid

Get ready for an unforgettable day of fun! This package includes 2- weekday admission and tubing passes at Perfect North Slopes, giving you the chance to enjoy an exciting outdoor adventure filled with fresh air, laughter, and thrills. Expires 3/31/2028.


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