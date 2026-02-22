Union Elementary PTO's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy a special opportunity to spend time with Mrs. Kay and assist with some of her principal duties for the day! This unique experience offers a behind-the-scenes look at school leadership. Date to be determined based on grade level.
Starting bid
Enjoy a watercolor painting lesson with Mrs. Kay! The winner will create and take home a one-of-a-kind watercolor masterpiece. This creative experience will take place on May 11, 2026, from 2:30–3:30 PM.
Starting bid
Enjoy a pottery painting experience with Mrs. Kay! The winner will decorate a unique piece of pottery, which Mrs. Kay will fire and deliver once it’s finished. This creative session will take place on May 12, 2026, from 2:30–3:30 PM.
Starting bid
The winning bidder will enjoy a special photo shoot experience with Cocoa and a friend! The winner and one guest will stay after school on Thursday, May 7, 2026, until 3:30 PM for a fun-filled afternoon. Mrs. Karnuta and Mrs. Abu will capture the memories and provide digital photos to take home.
Starting bid
Mrs. Van Curen and Mrs. Nathanson will host a fun lunchtime hangout! The winning student may invite three friends to join them for pizza and a lively game of UNO during their regularly scheduled lunch period. This special event will take place on Friday, May 1, 2026.
Starting bid
Enjoy a movie party with the Specials Teachers! The winner and one guest will stay after school on Thursday, May 7, until 3:50 PM to watch Migration and enjoy a variety of fun snacks.
Starting bid
Enjoy a movie party with the Specials Teachers! The winner and one guest will stay after school on Thursday, May 7, until 3:50 PM to watch Migration and enjoy a variety of fun snacks.
Starting bid
Enjoy a movie party with the Specials Teachers! The winner and one guest will stay after school on Thursday, May 7, until 3:50 PM to watch Migration and enjoy a variety of fun snacks.
Starting bid
Enjoy a movie party with the Specials Teachers! The winner and one guest will stay after school on Thursday, May 7, until 3:50 PM to watch Migration and enjoy a variety of fun snacks.
Starting bid
Enjoy a movie party with the Specials Teachers! The winner and one guest will stay after school on Thursday, May 7, until 3:50 PM to watch Migration and enjoy a variety of fun snacks.
Starting bid
Stay after school on April 22, 2026, from 2:30–3:30 PM for a fun-filled afternoon with the kindergarten teachers! The winner and a friend will enjoy creating ice cream sundaes and painting a birdhouse to take home.
Starting bid
Stay after school on April 22, 2026, from 2:30–3:30 PM for a fun-filled afternoon with the kindergarten teachers! The winner and a friend will enjoy creating ice cream sundaes and painting a birdhouse to take home.
Starting bid
Stay after school on April 22, 2026, from 2:30–3:30 PM for a fun-filled afternoon with the kindergarten teachers! The winner and a friend will enjoy creating ice cream sundaes and painting a birdhouse to take home.
Starting bid
Stay after school on April 22, 2026, from 2:30–3:30 PM for a fun-filled afternoon with the kindergarten teachers! The winner and a friend will enjoy creating ice cream sundaes and painting a birdhouse to take home.
Starting bid
On May 13, 2026, from 3:00–4:00 PM, the winner and one friend will meet the 1st grade teachers at The Scoop for a sweet ice cream treat, then head over to Lions Park for some fun playtime!
Starting bid
On May 13, 2026, from 3:00–4:00 PM, the winner and one friend will meet the 1st grade teachers at The Scoop for a sweet ice cream treat, then head over to Lions Park for some fun playtime!
Starting bid
On May 13, 2026, from 3:00–4:00 PM, the winner and one friend will meet the 1st grade teachers at The Scoop for a sweet ice cream treat, then head over to Lions Park for some fun playtime!
Starting bid
On May 13, 2026, from 3:00–4:00 PM, the winner and one friend will meet the 1st grade teachers at The Scoop for a sweet ice cream treat, then head over to Lions Park for some fun playtime!
Starting bid
Stay after school on May 14, 2026, from 2:30–3:45 PM for a fun game time with the 2nd grade teachers! Two students per class will have the opportunity to bring 1-2 of their favorite board games to play with their teachers and peers. A salty snack and a sweet treat will be provided.
Starting bid
Stay after school on May 14, 2026, from 2:30–3:45 PM for a fun game time with the 2nd grade teachers! Two students per class will have the opportunity to bring 1-2 of their favorite board games to play with their teachers and peers. A salty snack and a sweet treat will be provided.
Starting bid
Stay after school on May 14, 2026, from 2:30–3:45 PM for a fun game time with the 2nd grade teachers! Two students per class will have the opportunity to bring 1-2 of their favorite board games to play with their teachers and peers. A salty snack and a sweet treat will be provided.
Starting bid
Join the 3rd grade teachers for Cookies and Canvas on April 28, 2026, from 2:30–3:30 PM! The winner and one friend will enjoy a sweet cookie snack while painting a fun, summer-themed canvas to take home.
Starting bid
Join the 3rd grade teachers for Cookies and Canvas on April 28, 2026, from 2:30–3:30 PM! The winner and one friend will enjoy a sweet cookie snack while painting a fun, summer-themed canvas to take home.
Starting bid
Join the 3rd grade teachers for Cookies and Canvas on April 28, 2026, from 2:30–3:30 PM! The winner and one friend will enjoy a sweet cookie snack while painting a fun, summer-themed canvas to take home.
Starting bid
Join the 3rd grade teachers for Cookies and Canvas on April 28, 2026, from 2:30–3:30 PM! The winner and one friend will enjoy a sweet cookie snack while painting a fun, summer-themed canvas to take home.
Starting bid
Does your child(ren) talk about how awesome the book fair is? Give them the V.I.P. experience to shop the Spring Book Fair FIRST on Monday April 27, 2026, at 7:40am!! They will have all-access to every book, journal, and trinket that their hearts desire * PLUS a FREE BOOK with their purchase! Watch your child(ren)'s eyes light up when you tell them you won this once-a-year exceptional opportunity!
Starting bid
The winner of this experience will join the Jog-A-Thon committee to help build excitement for the big event! They’ll assist with the lunchroom kickoff announcements and help the DJ get everyone warmed up on the day of the Jog-A-Thon by helping with music and fun announcements. A great opportunity to be part of the action and pump up the crowd!
Starting bid
Enjoy ultimate convenience all year long! The winner of this item will receive the exclusive Union Elementary School Auction Winner parking spot, located right outside the front door. This reserved spot will be yours for the entire 2026–2027 school year (August 2026–May 2027)—making drop-offs, pickups, and school visits a breeze.
Starting bid
Celebrate your student’s birthday in a big way! The winner of this item will have the opportunity to decorate the PTO bulletin board inside the cafeteria in honor of their student’s birthday. The display will stay up for three days for the whole school to see. The date will be coordinated with the PTO bulletin board chair, and the winner will decorate the board and help take it down after the display period.
Starting bid
Enjoy the show with the best seats in the house! The winner of this item will receive two reserved seats for the 4th Grade Talent Show. Sit back, relax, and watch the amazing talents of Union students shine. Date and time TBD.
Starting bid
Enjoy the show with the best seats in the house! The winner of this item will receive two reserved seats for the 4th Grade Musical. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the incredible performance by Union’s talented students. Date and time TBD.
Starting bid
The winner of this item will receive one family ticket to next year’s Union Elementary Carnival. Bring the whole family and enjoy a fun-filled evening of games, activities, and school community celebration!
Starting bid
The winner of this item will receive a family pass to the Dad’s Club Campout in Fall 2026. This experience includes entry and dinner for the entire family—a fun evening of outdoor adventure, great food, and time with the Union community!
Starting bid
Enjoy one of Zionsville’s favorite community events! The winner will receive four (4) tickets to Eagle Fest 2026 for a fun-filled day of celebration and community spirit.
Starting bid
The winner will have the exciting opportunity to be a Ball Kid at a Zionsville Middle School game! Choose from volleyball, football, or boys/girls basketball. The date will be coordinated between the winner and the ZMS Athletic Director.
Starting bid
Get ready for some summer volleyball fun! The winner will receive two (2) free entries to Little Spikers. Little Spikers at Zionsville (Team Z) is a co-ed summer volleyball program for PreK–2nd graders, focusing on fundamentals like passing, setting, and serving. It features ZCHS players and staff, held in July.
Starting bid
Start the school day in a memorable way! The winner will enjoy a special ride to school with a Zionsville Police Officer.
Starting bid
The winner will enjoy a special lunch with School Resource Officer Sgt. Joe Robinson, a fun and memorable experience for a student.
Starting bid
Cheer on Indy’s professional soccer team! The winner will receive four (4) tickets to a 2026 Indy Eleven home match.
Starting bid
Experience one of Indianapolis’ most iconic traditions! The winner will receive four (4) tickets to the 2026 Lucas Oil 500 Festival Parade.
Starting bid
Get ready to glow! GLO by Lisa has generously donated four (4) spray tans.
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Keep your car sparkling clean! This item includes five (5) $5.00 off coupons for the Ultimate Wash at Crew Carwash.
Starting bid
Capture special moments! The winner will receive a photography session from Nathaniel Edmunds Photography for either a family session or professional headshots.
Starting bid
Make a splash next summer! The winner will receive a 2026 Azionaqua Family Membership (valid for either a new membership or renewal).
Starting bid
Enjoy a year of clean trash bins! The winner will receive one year of quarterly bin cleaning service (4 total visits) for up to 4 bins per visit.
Must be located within the current service area (North and West side of Indianapolis and surrounding suburbs). Value up to $276. Expires 6/30/27.
Starting bid
Celebrate in a big way! Sign Gypsies of Zionsville will provide a birthday yard sign display to make your celebration extra special.
Starting bid
The winner will receive one free week of Z Grow Summer Day Camp for PK–6th grade at ZWEST.
Includes swimming lessons and field trips for K–6. Before and after care included.
Camp hours: 7:30 AM – 5:30 PM. Expires July 17, 2026.
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of exploration! This package includes four (4) general admission tickets and four (4) Balloon Voyage passes to Conner Prairie.
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable day of fun! This package includes 2- weekday admission and tubing passes at Perfect North Slopes, giving you the chance to enjoy an exciting outdoor adventure filled with fresh air, laughter, and thrills. Expires 3/31/2028.
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