Union Mine & El Dorado High Schools Sober Grad Night Online Silent Auction

🏞️ Luxury Lake Tahoe Getaway at Harveys Resort & Casino 🏞️ Escape to beautiful Lake Tahoe with a 2-night stay at Harveys Resort & Casino! This exciting getaway includes comfortable accommodations with stunning mountain or lake views, plus a $50 dining credit to enjoy delicious cuisine at one of the resort’s acclaimed restaurants. 🎰 What’s Included: ✅ 2-night stay at Harveys Resort & Casino ✅ Stunning views of Lake Tahoe or the Sierra mountains ✅ $50 dining credit to indulge in amazing food at one of the resort’s top restaurants 🌲 Whether you're looking for thrilling casino action, outdoor adventure, or just a relaxing escape, this package offers the perfect mix of fun and luxury in one of the most scenic destinations in Northern California. 💰 Valued at up to $500 📌 Restrictions: Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply. Must be 21+ to check in. Dining credit is non-transferable and has no cash value. 🙏 Generously donated by Harveys Resort & Casino 📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21 💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!

🏞️ Luxury Lake Tahoe Getaway at Harveys Resort & Casino 🏞️ Escape to beautiful Lake Tahoe with a 2-night stay at Harveys Resort & Casino! This exciting getaway includes comfortable accommodations with stunning mountain or lake views, plus a $50 dining credit to enjoy delicious cuisine at one of the resort’s acclaimed restaurants. 🎰 What’s Included: ✅ 2-night stay at Harveys Resort & Casino ✅ Stunning views of Lake Tahoe or the Sierra mountains ✅ $50 dining credit to indulge in amazing food at one of the resort’s top restaurants 🌲 Whether you're looking for thrilling casino action, outdoor adventure, or just a relaxing escape, this package offers the perfect mix of fun and luxury in one of the most scenic destinations in Northern California. 💰 Valued at up to $500 📌 Restrictions: Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply. Must be 21+ to check in. Dining credit is non-transferable and has no cash value. 🙏 Generously donated by Harveys Resort & Casino 📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21 💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!

More details...