Union Mine & El Dorado High Schools Sober Grad Night Online Silent Auction

🍷 Private Cellar Tasting Experience – For Up to 12 Guests
$350
Starting bid
Gather your friends for an exclusive Private Cellar Tasting like no other! Indulge in a carefully curated flight of six exceptional wines, expertly paired with artisanal cheese and charcuterie, all while immersing yourself in over 25 years of winemaking stories from the legendary Nello.
📍 Location: The Historic Cellar, 643 Bee Street, Placerville
🍷 Includes: A guided tasting of six wines, delicious paired bites, and an immersive journey through winemaking history
👥 Capacity: Up to 12 guests
✨ Discover the flavors, traditions, and passion behind every bottle in this intimate, unforgettable experience—perfect for a celebration, special gathering, or just a memorable day with friends.
🙏 Generously donated by Nello Olivo Winery
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
🏞️ Luxury Lake Tahoe Getaway at Harveys Resort & Casino 🏞️
$250
Starting bid
Escape to beautiful Lake Tahoe with a 2-night stay at Harveys Resort & Casino! This exciting getaway includes comfortable accommodations with stunning mountain or lake views, plus a $50 dining credit to enjoy delicious cuisine at one of the resort’s acclaimed restaurants.
🎰 What’s Included:
✅ 2-night stay at Harveys Resort & Casino
✅ Stunning views of Lake Tahoe or the Sierra mountains
✅ $50 dining credit to indulge in amazing food at one of the resort’s top restaurants
🌲 Whether you're looking for thrilling casino action, outdoor adventure, or just a relaxing escape, this package offers the perfect mix of fun and luxury in one of the most scenic destinations in Northern California.
💰 Valued at up to $500
📌 Restrictions: Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply. Must be 21+ to check in. Dining credit is non-transferable and has no cash value.
🙏 Generously donated by Harveys Resort & Casino
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
⛳️ Golf Foursome with Cart at Cameron Park Country Club ⛳️
$300
Starting bid
Enjoy a premier golfing experience at Cameron Park Country Club, one of Northern California’s most scenic and challenging courses! This exclusive package includes a foursome with cart, allowing you and three guests to play 18 holes on this beautifully maintained private course.
🏌️♂️ What’s Included:
✅ 18-hole round of golf for four players
✅ Golf cart included for a relaxed and enjoyable experience
✅ Access to a private, highly rated course
🌿 Nestled among rolling hills and majestic oak trees, Cameron Park Country Club offers a perfect blend of natural beauty and strategic play. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or a casual player, this course provides an unforgettable day of golf in a serene and picturesque setting.
📌 Restrictions: Tee times subject to availability. Some blackout dates may apply.
🙏 Generously donated by Cameron Park Country Club
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
⛳️ Golf Foursome with Cart at Cold Springs Country Club ⛳️
$300
Starting bid
Tee up for an unforgettable round of golf at Cold Springs Country Club in Placerville! This exclusive package includes a foursome with cart, giving you and three guests the chance to enjoy 18 holes on this hidden gem of the Sierra foothills.
🏌️♂️ What’s Included:
✅ 18-hole round of golf for four players
✅ Golf cart included for a relaxed and enjoyable experience
✅ Exclusive access to a private course with stunning scenery
🌲 Cold Springs Country Club is known for its picturesque tree-lined fairways, pristine greens, and peaceful atmosphere. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just out for fun, this course offers the perfect blend of challenge and relaxation.
📌 Restrictions: Tee times subject to availability. Some blackout dates may apply.
🙏 Generously donated by Cold Springs Country Club
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
⛳️ Round of Golf for Two with Cart at Apple Mountain Golf Re
$75
Starting bid
Experience the beauty and challenge of Apple Mountain Golf Resort in Camino with this exclusive package for two players, including a cart. Nestled in the stunning Sierra foothills, this premier course features tree-lined fairways, dramatic elevation changes, and breathtaking mountain views, making for an unforgettable round of golf.
🏌️♂️ What’s Included:
✅ 18-hole round of golf for two
✅ Golf cart included for a relaxed and enjoyable experience
✅ Award-winning course designed to blend seamlessly with the natural landscape
🌲 Whether you're navigating the rolling fairways or enjoying the crisp mountain air, this course offers both fun and challenge for golfers of all skill levels.
💰 Valued at $158!
📌 Restrictions: Tee times subject to availability. Some blackout dates may apply. Expires January 25, 2026.
🙏 Generously donated by Apple Mountain Golf Resort
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
🛠️ Craftsman 243-Piece Mechanics Tool Set 🛠️
$75
Starting bid
Gear up for any project with this brand-new Craftsman 243-piece mechanics tool set! Whether you're a DIY enthusiast or a professional mechanic, this comprehensive set has everything you need to tackle repairs, maintenance, and projects with ease.
🔧 Includes:
✅ 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive ratchets
✅ A full range of sockets (standard & deep)
✅ Combination wrenches, hex keys, specialty bits and more
✅ Durable carrying case for easy storage & transport
💰 Valued at over $150! Built for reliability and performance, this set is a must-have for any toolbox. Don’t miss your chance to bid and take home this high-quality collection!
🙏 Generously donated by Pleasant Valley Ace hardware
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
👢 Ariat Women’s Round Up Ryder Boots – Size 7.5 👢
$100
Starting bid
Step out in style and comfort with these brand-new Ariat Round Up Ryder boots! Designed for both fashion and function, these boots are perfect for everyday wear, country concerts, rodeos, or a night out on the town.
✨ Features:
✅ Size: Women’s 7.5
✅ Premium full-grain leather for durability & style
✅ Classic Western stitching for an authentic look
✅ 4LR™ technology for all-day comfort & support
✅ Durable rubber outsole for stability and traction
💰 Valued at $180! These boots are a perfect addition to any wardrobe—don’t miss your chance to bid!
🙏 Generously donated by Double Diamond Tack & Feed
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
👢 Ariat Men’s Sport Patriot Boots – Size 11.5 👢
$100
Starting bid
Step into comfort and style with these brand-new Ariat Men’s Sport Patriot boots! Perfect for work or play, these boots are designed for durability, performance, and all-day comfort. Featuring the iconic Ariat craftsmanship, these boots are as stylish as they are practical.
✨ Features:
✅ Size: Men’s 11.5
✅ Full-grain leather and performance fabric
✅ Patriot-inspired design with a bold and rugged look
✅ ATS® technology for all-day comfort and support
✅ Durable rubber outsole for traction and stability
💰 Valued at $200! These boots are the perfect addition to any wardrobe—ideal for anyone in need of a sturdy, reliable, and stylish pair of boots.
🙏 Generously donated by Double Diamond Tack & Feed
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
🌿 Handmade Pottery Bowl Set 🌿
$100
Starting bid
Add a touch of artistry to your home with this stunning set of handmade pottery bowls, crafted with care and creativity. Each piece is uniquely designed, showcasing beautiful glazes and textures that make them both functional and decorative. Perfect for serving, displaying, or gifting!
✨ Features:
✅ Handcrafted by skilled artisans
✅ Unique, one-of-a-kind design with beautiful glazes
✅ Durable and functional—great for everyday use or special occasions
✅ A perfect gift for pottery lovers and home décor enthusiasts
💰 Valued at $130! These handcrafted bowls will bring charm and elegance to any space.
🙏 Generously donated by Linda and Dean Bullert
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
⚾️ Sacramento River Cats Home Game Tickets ⚾️
$80
Starting bid
Take yourself out to the ballgame with 4 tickets to a Sacramento River Cats home game during the 2025 season! Experience the thrill of live baseball, enjoy great ballpark food, and cheer on the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A affiliate at Sutter Health Park.
🎟 What’s Included:
✅ 4 tickets to a Sacramento River Cats home game
✅ Valid for the 2025 season (game date subject to availability)
✅ A fun-filled day at the ballpark with friends or family
💰 Valued at $125! Don’t miss this chance to enjoy America’s favorite pastime!
🙏 Generously donated by the Sacramento River Cats
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
🍕 Build Your Own Pizza Party 🍕
$100
Starting bid
Give your little chefs a fun and delicious experience with a "Build Your Own Pizza Party" at Pizza Factory in Cameron Park! This hands-on party lets kids create their own pizzas while enjoying a fantastic time with friends.
🎉 What’s Included:
✅ Pizza-making fun for up to 8 kids
✅ All ingredients provided for a custom pizza experience
✅ A lively and memorable celebration at Pizza Factory, 3421 Coach Lane, Cameron Park
💰 Valued at $150! Perfect for birthday parties, team celebrations, or a special gathering!
🙏 Generously donated by Pizza Factory
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
📸 Lisa Richmond Photography Photo Session 📸
$200
Starting bid
Capture unforgettable memories with a professional photo session from Lisa Richmond Photography! Whether it's for a high school senior or a family portrait, this 50-minute session is the perfect way to preserve life’s special moments.
✨ What’s Included:
✅ 50-minute professional photo session
✅ Online gallery to view and order prints
✅ $25 print credit toward your favorite images
✅ Valid for locations within El Dorado County
💰 Valued at $300! This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a talented photographer and create timeless keepsakes.
🙏 Generously donated by Lisa Richmond Photography
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
🌿 Indulge in Relaxation with a Hydrofacial at Spa 520! 🌿
$100
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate skincare experience with a Hydrofacial Spa Service at Spa 520 in Placerville! This rejuvenating treatment deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates your skin, leaving you with a radiant, refreshed glow.
✨ What’s Included:
✅ $165 gift certificate for a Hydrofacial Spa Service
✅ Deep cleansing, exfoliation, and hydration for healthy, glowing skin
✅ Luxurious spa experience in a relaxing setting at Spa 520 in Placerville
💰 Valued at $165! Perfect for self-care, a thoughtful gift, or prepping your skin for a big event!
🙏 Generously donated by Spa 520
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
🎳 Knotty Pine Lanes 4-Attraction Party Package! 🎳
$150
Starting bid
Get ready for non-stop fun with this 4-Attraction Party Package at Knotty Pine Lanes! Perfect for birthdays, team celebrations, or just a fun day out, this package offers an unforgettable experience for 8 kids.
✨ What’s Included:
✅ 4 exciting attractions for 8 kids
✅ A fun-filled party at Knotty Pine Lanes
✅ The perfect mix of games, activities, and entertainment
💰 Valued at $240! A fantastic way to celebrate with friends and make lasting memories!
🙏 Generously donated by Knotty Pine Lanes
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
🎨 Custom Pet Portrait by Hannah Misler Studios 🐾
$250
Starting bid
Celebrate your beloved pet with a one-of-a-kind, realistic colored pencil portrait by professional artist Hannah Misler! This gift voucher entitles you to a custom 9x12 pet portrait, capturing the unique personality and beauty of your furry friend in stunning detail.
✨ What’s Included:
✅ One 9x12 custom pet portrait (colored pencil)
✅ Expertly hand-drawn by Hannah Misler, a talented professional artist
✅ A timeless keepsake to cherish forever
💰 Valued at $500! Perfect for any pet lover, this incredible piece of art will be a treasured memory for years to come.
🙏 Generously donated by Hannah Misler Studios
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
⛳️ 4 Tickets for Mini Golf at Golfland Sunsplash Roseville!
$40
Starting bid
Get ready for a fun-filled day of mini golf with 4 tickets to Golfland Sunsplash in Roseville! Whether you're looking to challenge your friends, family, or just enjoy some time outdoors, this is the perfect activity for all ages.
✨ What’s Included:
✅ 4 tickets to enjoy mini golf at Golfland Sunsplash
✅ Fun and exciting course for all skill levels
✅ Perfect for a family outing or a group of friends
💰 Valued at $64! This is a great way to spend a day in the sun with some friendly competition.
🙏 Generously donated by Golfland Sunsplash
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
🎲 Family Game Night Gift Basket
$75
Starting bid
Get ready for a fun-filled family game night with this awesome gift basket packed with classic games, tasty snacks, and a special bonus from Peak Nutrition! Perfect for bringing everyone together for a night of laughs, competition, and great memories.
✨ What’s Included:
🏗️ Monopoly Builder – A fresh twist on the classic game—buy properties and stack buildings to create a skyline!
⚡ Headbanz Lightning Speed – A fast-paced version of the classic guessing game for quick-thinking fun!
🎨 Pictionary – The ultimate drawing & guessing challenge
🏓 Table Tennis Set – Bring the fun to any table
🍿 Tasty Snacks – Essential fuel for game night
🎟️ $25 Gift Certificate to Peak Nutrition
💪 Free Health Coaching Session from Peak Nutrition
💰 Valued at $200! A perfect gift for any family or group of friends who love a great game night!
🙏 Generously donated by Peak Nutrition, Cameron Park
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
☕ Café Santoro Gift Bag
$40
Starting bid
Indulge in the perfect coffee lover’s package with this deluxe Café Santoro gift bag! Whether you're a fan of rich, aromatic coffee or looking for the perfect gift, this bundle has everything you need to enjoy a cozy coffee experience at home.
✨ What’s Included:
🎟️ $35 Café Santoro Gift Card – Enjoy your favorite drinks & treats
☕ Big’s House Blend Coffee – A signature roast for the perfect brew
🥤 Café Santoro Mug – Sip in style with this branded mug
👕 Café Santoro T-Shirt – Show off your love for great coffee
💰 Valued at $85! The perfect package for any coffee enthusiast!
🙏 Generously donated by Café Santoro
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
🐶 K9 Waste Management Services Gift Package
$75
Starting bid
Keep your yard clean and your pup happy with this fantastic gift package from K9 Waste Management Services! This bundle includes:
✅ One-time professional dog waste removal service & yard deodorizer – Say goodbye to the mess!
✅ Dog gift basket filled with goodies, including bones, balls, toys, accessories, and treats—everything your furry friend will love!
A perfect package for any dog owner looking to keep their space fresh and their pup spoiled!
💰 Value: $300
🙏 Generously donated by K9 Waste Management Services
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
🍏 Boa Vista Gift Basket 🍏
$40
Starting bid
Indulge in the best of local flavors with this gift basket from Boa Vista! This delightful package includes a selection of:
✅ Jams
✅ Grilling sauces
✅ Apple butter
✅ Pickles
✅ Dressing
Perfect for anyone who loves gourmet food and local specialties! Whether you're looking to add some delicious new flavors to your kitchen or gift a foodie friend, this basket is the perfect pick!
🙏 Generously donated by Boa Vista
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
💰 Value: $65
☕ Dutch Bros Gift Basket ☕
$50
Starting bid
Treat yourself or a loved one to a cozy Dutch Bros experience with this fantastic gift basket! It includes everything you need to enjoy the brand’s signature style and comfort:
✅ Branded Hoodie – Stay warm in style!
✅ Plush Sherpa Pullover Sweater – Perfect for those chilly days.
✅ 2 Dutch Bros t-shirts – Show off your love for Dutch Bros!
✅ Hot cup – Enjoy your favorite drinks on the go.
✅ Gift card – Treat yourself to delicious beverages!
This is the perfect package for any Dutch Bros fan, so don’t miss your chance to bid!
🙏 Generously donated by Dutch Bros, Placerville
💰 Value: $150
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
🏓 1-Hour Private Pickleball Lesson at Serrano Country Club
$30
Starting bid
Improve your pickleball game with a 1-hour private lesson at the prestigious Serrano Country Club! Whether you're a beginner or an experienced player, this lesson will help you refine your skills and take your game to the next level.
✅ 1-Hour Private Lesson – Personalized instruction to suit your skill level.
✅ Location: Serrano Country Club – A beautiful setting for your lesson.
Note: Lesson must be taken by the end of 2025.
This is the perfect opportunity to learn from the best and enjoy a fun, active experience.
🙏 Generously donated by Serrano Country Club
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
💰 Value: $60
🏆 4 Tickets to a Sacramento Republic FC Game! ⚽
$40
Starting bid
Cheer on Sacramento Republic FC with four tickets to a 2025 home game! Experience the excitement of professional soccer and the electric atmosphere of Heart Health Park as the Indomitable Club takes the field.
🎟 What’s Included:
✅ 4 tickets to a Sacramento Republic FC home game in the 2025 season
✅ An unforgettable live soccer experience with passionate fans
✅ Perfect for a fun night out with family or friends
📌 Restrictions: Game date subject to availability.
💰 Valued at $100!
🙏 Generously donated by Sacramento Republic FC
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
🛠️ Steel Grip Tool Set – Perfect for DIY & Home Projects!
$35
Starting bid
Get your hands on this high-quality tool bundle that’s perfect for any handyman, DIY enthusiast, or home improvement project! Whether you're sanding down surfaces or tackling precision cuts, these brand-new power tools from Steel Grip will make the job easier.
What’s Included:
🔹 Steel Grip 5-Inch Random Orbit Sander – Features a 2.2 Amp Motor for smooth and efficient sanding on wood, metal, and more.
🔹 Steel Grip 12-Volt Li-Ion Oscillating Multi-Function Tool – Comes with a quick-change blade clamp for effortless swapping between attachments, making it great for cutting, sanding, and scraping.
🏡 Upgrade your toolbox today! These reliable and durable tools will help you tackle any project with ease.
💰 Valued at $80!
🙏 Generously donated by Pleasant Valley Ace Hardware
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
🧣 Cozy & Chic Winter Set from Ambiance! 🧤
$40
Starting bid
Stay warm and stylish with this C.C. brand beanie and scarf set, paired with a $25 gift card to Ambiance in Placerville! Whether you're bundling up for a chilly day or looking for the perfect fashion accessory, this set is both trendy and practical.
What’s Included:
✨ C.C. Brand Beanie – A must-have for cold weather, featuring a soft and cozy knit design.
✨ C.C. Scarf – Stylish and warm, perfect for layering with any outfit.
✨ $25 Gift Card to Ambiance – Use it to shop for even more fabulous fashion finds!
💰 Valued at $75!
🙏 Generously donated by Ambiance, Placerville
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
📲 Place your bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
🛁 The Naked Bee Gift Basket – A Luxurious Self-Care Treat!
$40
Starting bid
Indulge in the nourishing and soothing benefits of The Naked Bee with this beautifully curated gift basket from Gold Country Ace Hardware, Cameron Park. Packed with natural, high-quality skincare essentials, this set is perfect for pampering yourself or gifting to someone special!
What’s Included:
✨ (2) On-the-Go Travel Kits – Perfect for skincare on the move!
✨ Citrus & Honey Collection – A refreshing blend of natural ingredients.
✨ Coconut & Honey Bath & Shower Gel – Hydrating and soothing for the skin.
✨ Restoration Foot Balm (Orange Blossom Honey) – Rejuvenate tired feet with deep moisture.
✨ (2) Hand Sanitizers (Aloe & Witch Hazel) – Keep hands clean while staying soft and nourished.
✨ Orange Blossom Honey Body Butter – Ultra-rich hydration for silky smooth skin.
💰 Valued at $105!
🙏 Generously donated by Gold Country Ace Hardware, Cameron Park
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
📲 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
🌮🍺 Diamond Springs Dine-Out Package – 2 Local Favorites!
$60
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a delicious night out with this fantastic dine-out package featuring two of Diamond Springs’ most popular spots! Whether you're in the mood for craft brews or authentic Mexican and Salvadoran cuisine, this package has something for everyone.
What’s Included:
🍺 $40 Gift Card to Solid Ground Brewery & Winery – Enjoy expertly crafted beer and wine in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.
🌮 $80 Gift Card to Soriano’s Restaurant – Savor delicious, authentic Mexican and Salvadoran cuisine, made with fresh ingredients and bold flavors.
💰 Valued at $120!
🙏 Generously donated by Solid Ground Brewery & Winery AND Soriano’s Restaurant
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
📲 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
👜✨ Roxy Gift Bag from Lee’s Feed Boutique✨👜
$75
Starting bid
Indulge in style and luxury with this amazing Roxy Gift Bag from Lee’s Feed Boutique! Whether you’re treating yourself or looking for the perfect gift, this collection has everything you need for a fashionable refresh.
What’s Included:
🎒 Roxy Woven Backpack Purse – Stylish and versatile for any occasion
🧢 Roxy Hat – A must-have for casual, everyday wear
💳 $50 Lee’s Feed Gift Card – Shop for more fashion, accessories & gifts
👜 Roxy Wallet – Chic and functional for on-the-go style
🕯 Candle – Create a cozy, relaxing ambiance
💄 Makeup Sponge – The perfect beauty essential
💰 Valued at $200!
🙏 Generously donated by Lee’s Feed Boutique
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
📲 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
🎾 Private Tennis Lesson at Serrano Country Club 🎾
$40
Starting bid
Elevate your game with a 1-hour private tennis lesson at the prestigious Serrano Country Club! Whether you’re a beginner looking to learn the fundamentals or an experienced player wanting to refine your technique, this personalized session is tailored just for you.
What’s Included:
✅ 1-hour private lesson with a skilled instructor
✅ Personalized coaching to improve your game
✅ Exclusive access to the top-tier courts at Serrano Country Club
📆 Must be used by the end of 2025
💰 Valued at $80!
🙏 Generously donated by Serrano Country Club
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
📲 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
🥾 Twisted X Gift Certificate – Choose Your Perfect Pair!
$75
Starting bid
Step into comfort and style with a Twisted X gift certificate good for one pair of shoes of your choice! Browse their online selection and pick the perfect fit from a variety of high-quality, durable, and stylish footwear options.
What’s Included:
✅ Gift certificate for one pair of Twisted X shoes
✅ Redeemable online for your preferred style and size
✅ Crafted for comfort, durability, and eco-friendly design
📆 Expires: May 31, 2025
💰 Estimated Value: $130+
🙏 Generously donated by Twisted X
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
📲 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
🧴 The Naked Bee Gift Basket
$40
Starting bid
Indulge in The Naked Bee's nourishing and beautifully scented skincare products with this generously donated gift basket from Gold Country Ace Hardware. Perfect for pampering yourself or gifting to someone special!
What’s Included:
🍊 Grapefruit Blossom Honey Collection – Refreshing & hydrating skincare essentials
✈️ Three On-The-Go Travel Kits – Perfect for keeping your skin soft and moisturized anywhere
🧴 Orange Blossom Honey Body Butter – Deep hydration for silky-smooth skin
🌿 Hand Rescue Lotion – Ultra-moisturizing and soothing formula
👐 Hand Sanitizer – Gentle yet effective cleansing with aloe and witch hazel
💰 Valued at $100
🙏 Generously donated by Gold Country Ace Hardware
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
📲 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
🌿 Young Living Essential Oils Gift Basket
$125
Starting bid
Experience the power of pure essential oils and natural wellness with this Young Living Gift Basket. This premium collection includes a Dewdrop Diffuser and a variety of versatile essential oils to refresh, purify, and uplift your home and well-being.
What’s Included:
✨ Dewdrop Diffuser – Ultrasonic diffuser for a soothing aromatic experience
🛡️ 2 Thieves Household Packets – Naturally derived cleaning power
🌲 Evergreen Essence Essential Oil – Fresh and woodsy scent
🍃 Eucalyptus Radiata Essential Oil – Invigorating and refreshing
🌿 Citronella Essential Oil – Perfect for outdoor protection
🌸 Ylang Ylang Essential Oil – Floral and relaxing
🌳 Cedarwood Essential Oil – Grounding and calming
🧼 Purification Essential Oil – Helps neutralize odors
🍋 Lime Vitality Oil – Bright and uplifting
🍊 Grapefruit Vitality Oil – Zesty and energizing
🩷 Orange Vitality Oil – Sweet and citrusy
💖 Simplified Candy Hearts Oil – A delightful limited-edition scent
💰 Valued at $330
🙏 Generously donated by Adrienne Cobbs
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
📲 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
🛁 At-Home Spa Gift Basket
$20
Starting bid
Treat yourself or a loved one to a luxurious spa experience at home with this beautifully curated At-Home Spa Gift Basket, generously donated by Wentz Workshop. Perfect for relaxation and self-care, this set includes soothing bath essentials, calming scents, and cozy comforts.
What’s Included:
✨ Shower Steamers – Turn your shower into a spa-like aromatherapy experience
🌿 Simmer Pot Mix – Fill your home with natural, comforting aromas
🛀 Bath Fizzes – Effervescent and skin-nourishing for a relaxing soak
🧼 Body Bar – Handcrafted for a gentle, luxurious cleanse
🌱 Fresh Eucalyptus – A refreshing, natural touch for your bathroom
🛋️ Cozy Fleece Blanket – The perfect wrap for post-bath relaxation
💰 Valued at $40
🙏 Generously donated by Wentz Workshop
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
📲 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
🎨 Custom Pet Portrait by Maggie's Vibrant Pastels
$150
Starting bid
Celebrate your beloved pet with a stunning 9x12 custom pastel portrait created by Maggie’s Vibrant Pastels! This one-of-a-kind piece captures the personality and beauty of your furry friend in rich, lifelike detail—a true keepsake for any pet lover.
🖌️ What’s Included:
✅ Custom 9x12 pastel portrait of your pet
✅ Expert craftsmanship using vibrant, high-quality pastels
✅ Personalized artwork to treasure forever
💰 Valued at $324
🙏 Generously donated by Maggie’s Vibrant Pastels
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
📲 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
🐾 $200 Gift Certificate – Our Furry Friends Training Center
$100
Starting bid
Set your pet up for success with expert training from Our Furry Friends Training Center in Placerville! This $200 gift certificate can be used toward a variety of services to help your furry companion learn new skills, improve behavior, and strengthen their bond with you.
🐶 What’s Included:
✅ Apply toward training classes, private lessons, behavioral appointments, or in-home training
✅ Professional, positive reinforcement-based training
✅ Tailored guidance to meet your pet’s unique needs
💰 Valued at $200
🙏 Generously donated by Our Furry Friends Training Center
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
📲 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
💇♀️ Hair Care Gift Basket 💇♀️
$125
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a fabulous cut and color with a gift certificate to Lox & Hue Salon, plus a collection of high-quality Paul Mitchell hair care products! Keep your hair looking fresh, healthy, and vibrant with this amazing basket.
✨ What’s Included:
✅ Gift Certificate for a Cut & Color from Lox & Hue Salon
✅ Paul Mitchell Color Protect Shampoo & Treatment
✅ Paul Mitchell Extra Body Sculpting Foam
✅ Paul Mitchell Color Protect Locking Spray
✅ Keratin Hair Mask for deep conditioning
✅ Round & Portable Hair Brush
💰 Total Value: $265
🙏 Generously donated by Lox & Hue Salon
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
📲 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
⛳️ Ultimate Golf Package
$200
Starting bid
Elevate your golf game with this premium golf package from Serrano Country Club! Whether you're hitting the fairways or practicing your short game, this set has everything you need for a top-tier golf experience.
🏌️♂️ What’s Included:
✅ Ping Hooferlite Golf Bag – Lightweight & durable for easy carrying
✅ Titleist ProV1x Golf Balls – Tour-quality performance & precision
✅ Custom Serrano Golf Towel – Stylish & functional for any golfer
💰 Total Value: $340
🙏 Generously donated by Serrano Country Club
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
📲 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
🕯️ Flaming Grace Candle Company Gift Set
$30
Starting bid
Add warmth and ambiance to your home with this luxurious hand-poured candle set featuring a locally inspired Bell Tower label and a convenient candle warmer for a flameless fragrance experience.
✨ What’s Included:
✅ 12 oz Natural Soy Wax Candle – Clean-burning & hand-poured
✅ Bell Tower Label – A unique local touch
✅ Candle Warmer – Enjoy the scent without lighting a flame
💰 Total Value: $55
🙏 Generously donated by Flaming Grace Candle Company
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
📲 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
📸 Senior Photo Session with Jacki Pabst Photography
$50
Starting bid
Capture this milestone moment with a professional senior photo session by Jacki Pabst Photography! This $100 gift card can be applied toward a customized session that reflects your senior’s unique personality and style.
📸 What’s Included:
✅ $100 credit toward a senior photo session
✅ Professional, high-quality images
✅ A fun and personalized experience to create lasting memories
Perfect for high school seniors looking to commemorate this special time with stunning portraits!
🙏 Generously donated by Jacki Pabst Photography
💰 Value: $100
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
🍽️ Pollock Pines Dine-Out Package
$75
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious night out in Pollock Pines with this $150 dining package! Whether you're craving a hearty meal or a cozy dining experience, this package has you covered.
Includes:
✅ $50 Gift Certificate to 50 Grand Restaurant & Bar – A local favorite known for its classic American fare and warm atmosphere.
✅ $100 Gift Certificate to C&T’s Restaurant – Savor delicious homemade dishes at this beloved local eatery.
Perfect for a date night, family dinner, or a fun night out with friends!
🙏 Generously donated by 50 Grand Restaurant & Bar & C&T’s Restaurant
💰 Value: $150
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
⚾ SF Giants Autographed Photo
$20
Starting bid
Giants fans, this one’s for you! Score an autographed photo of Casey Schmitt, one of San Francisco’s rising stars. A perfect addition to any fan’s collection!
📸 Officially signed by Casey Schmitt
⚾ Great for collectors & baseball enthusiasts
💰 Value: $40
Don't miss your chance to own this piece of Giants memorabilia!
🙏 Generously donated S.F. Giants
📅 Final bids close at Bingo Night on March 21
💰 Bid now & support Sober Grad Night!
