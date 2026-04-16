Union Rescue America's 250th Celebration Shirt

Celebrate a historic milestone with the Union Rescue Squad’s exclusive America’s 250th Independence commemorative shirt. This bold design features a striking patriotic display with the iconic Star of Life centered in red, white, and blue, symbolizing service, sacrifice, and commitment to the community.

Set against a dynamic, flag-inspired background with flowing, wavy edges, the design is accented by American flags, laurel wreaths, and fireworks over the U.S. Capitol—capturing both tradition and celebration. The banner proudly displays “250th Independence” alongside “Union Rescue Squad,” honoring both our nation’s legacy and the dedication of first responders.

Printed on high-quality, comfortable fabric, this shirt is perfect for:

Independence Day celebrations

Community events and parades

Supporting local EMS and first responders

Showing pride in both country and service

Wear it with pride as we commemorate 250 years of American independence and the unwavering commitment of those who answer the call.