Union Rescue Squad Independence Day Celebration

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About this event
This level will be our premier sponsor of the whole event. Your name will be everywhere at the event. This level includes:
-Social Media Recognition.
-Largest Logo on Event Flyers
-Largest spot on sponsor banner
-Vendor Area at the event
-Recognition every hour at the event
-Social Media Recognition
-Large Logo on Event Flyers
-Large spot on sponsor banner
-Vendor Area at the event
-Recognition at the event
-Social Media Recognition
-Medium Sized Logo on Event Flyers
-Medium spot on sponsor banner
-Vendor Area at the event
-Recognition at the event
-Social Media Recognition
-Logo on Event Flyers
-Logo on sponsor banner
-Recognition at the event
-Social Media Recognition
-Logo on Event Flyers
-Logo on sponsor banner
-Recognition at the event
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