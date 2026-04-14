Union Rescue Squad Inc

Hosted by

Union Rescue Squad Inc

About this event

Union Rescue Squad Independence Day Celebration

89 Veach St

Willard, NC 28478, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

This level will be our premier sponsor of the whole event. Your name will be everywhere at the event. This level includes:

-Social Media Recognition.

-Largest Logo on Event Flyers

-Largest spot on sponsor banner

-Vendor Area at the event

-Recognition every hour at the event

Diamond Sponsor
$2,500

-Social Media Recognition

-Large Logo on Event Flyers

-Large spot on sponsor banner

-Vendor Area at the event

-Recognition at the event

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

-Social Media Recognition

-Medium Sized Logo on Event Flyers

-Medium spot on sponsor banner

-Vendor Area at the event

-Recognition at the event

Silver Sponsor
$500

-Social Media Recognition

-Logo on Event Flyers

-Logo on sponsor banner

-Recognition at the event

Community Sponsor
$250

-Social Media Recognition

-Logo on Event Flyers

-Logo on sponsor banner

-Recognition at the event

Add a donation for Union Rescue Squad Inc

$

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