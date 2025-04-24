Uniondale Summer Market Fundraiser

Business or residential address must be located in Uniondale, NY 11553. Vendor Donation Includes: One (1) 10x10 space for setup. We recommend bringing a 10x10 tent for coverage and display. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own 6ft or 8ft table and chairs. You are also responsible for securing and removing your tent at the end of the event. Please ensure your area is left clean and free of debris upon departure.

Business or residential address must be located in Uniondale, NY 11553. Vendor Donation Includes: One (1) 10x10 space for setup. We recommend bringing a 10x10 tent for coverage and display. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own 6ft or 8ft table and chairs. You are also responsible for securing and removing your tent at the end of the event. Please ensure your area is left clean and free of debris upon departure.

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