Uniondale Summer Market Fundraiser

Vendor Donation Includes:
One (1) 10x10 space for setup.
We recommend bringing a 10x10 tent for coverage and display.
Vendors are responsible for bringing their own 6ft or 8ft table and chairs.
You are also responsible for securing and removing your tent at the end of the event.
Please ensure your area is left clean and free of debris upon departure.
Vendor Donation Includes:
One (1) 10x10 space for setup.
We recommend bringing a 10x10 tent for coverage and display.
Vendors are responsible for bringing their own 6ft or 8ft table and chairs.
You are also responsible for securing and removing your tent at the end of the event.
Please ensure your area is left clean and free of debris upon departure.
Uniondale Resident Vendor (No food)
$40
Business or residential address must be located in Uniondale, NY 11553.
Vendor Donation Includes:
One (1) 10x10 space for setup.
We recommend bringing a 10x10 tent for coverage and display.
Vendors are responsible for bringing their own 6ft or 8ft table and chairs.
You are also responsible for securing and removing your tent at the end of the event.
Please ensure your area is left clean and free of debris upon departure.
Business or residential address must be located in Uniondale, NY 11553.
Vendor Donation Includes:
One (1) 10x10 space for setup.
We recommend bringing a 10x10 tent for coverage and display.
Vendors are responsible for bringing their own 6ft or 8ft table and chairs.
You are also responsible for securing and removing your tent at the end of the event.
Please ensure your area is left clean and free of debris upon departure.
Food Truck
$100
All food/beverage vendors submit their applications and payment to the Department of Health no later than 3 full business days prior to the event. Any incomplete applications will not be accepted (earlier submissions are recommended). All late applications will be charged a $100.00 late fee.
Applications and questions can be submitted to Tempevents @ [email protected]
All food/beverage vendors submit their applications and payment to the Department of Health no later than 3 full business days prior to the event. Any incomplete applications will not be accepted (earlier submissions are recommended). All late applications will be charged a $100.00 late fee.
Applications and questions can be submitted to Tempevents @ [email protected]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!