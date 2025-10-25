Unionsgiving: Masquerade Game Night

1913 Greenspring Dr 2nd Floor

Timonium, MD 21093, USA

Local 3661 Member Ticket
$32

🎟️ Local 3661 Member Ticket

This ticket is for dues-paying members of Local 3661. Each member purchase one (1) guest to the event. Please ensure you also purchase a Guest Ticket for your guest.

Important Information:

  • You must be 21 or older to attend.
  • Ticket sales are final.
  • Purchasing the wrong ticket type may result in denied entry.
  • This ticket provides admission into the venue and access to all event activities.
Local 3661 Member Guest Ticket
$32

🎟️ Guest Ticket

This ticket is for guests attending with a Local 3661 member. Each member may bring one (1) guest only. Please confirm your member’s name when registering.

Important Information:

  • You must be 21 or older to attend.
  • Ticket sales are final.
  • Purchasing the wrong ticket type may result in denied entry.
  • This ticket provides admission into the venue and access to all event activities.
Local 3661 Executive Ticket
$50

🎟️ Local 3661 Executive Board Member Ticket

This ticket is reserved exclusively for Local 3661 Executive Board Members. Please only select this option if you currently serve on the Executive Board.

Important Information:

  • You must be 21 or older to attend.
  • Ticket sales are final.
  • Purchasing the wrong ticket type may result in denied entry.
  • This ticket provides admission into the venue and access to all event activities.
Executive Board Guest Ticket
$32

🎟️ Executive Board Guest Ticket

This ticket is for guests of Local 3661 Executive Board Members. Please select this option only if you are invited by a current Executive Board Member.

Important Information:

  • You must be 21 or older to attend.
  • Ticket sales are final.
  • Purchasing the wrong ticket type may result in denied entry.
  • This ticket provides admission into the venue and access to all event activities.
Event Staff Ticket
$100

🎟️ Event Staff Ticket

This ticket is for staff and volunteers assisting Local 3661 with event operations and logistics. Please select this option only if you are designated as staff support.

Important Information:

  • You must be 21 or older to attend.
  • Ticket sales are final.
  • Purchasing the wrong ticket type may result in denied entry.
  • This ticket provides admission into the venue and access to all event areas.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!