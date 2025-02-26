Unique Diamond Horse Sanctuary's Stanley Mug Shop - 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!

Upgrade your beverage experience with the Stanley 40oz Mugs, the ultimate combination of durability, functionality, and style. Built with 90% recycled 18/8 stainless steel and featuring double-wall vacuum insulation, this mug keeps your drinks hot for up to 7 hours, cold for 11 hours, and iced for an impressive 2 days. Whether you're on a demanding outdoor adventure or focusing at your work desk, the Stanley mug ensures your beverages are always at the ideal temperature. Designed with convenience in mind, the FlowState™ 3-position lid offers versatility, featuring a no-splash straw opening, an open spout for faster sips, and a full cover top for maximum protection. The ergonomic handle with comfort-grip inserts and a lightweight construction make it easy to carry wherever you go. Plus, it's cupholder compatible, ensuring that it fits seamlessly into your daily life, from the car to the office. Cleaning is a breeze thanks to its wide mouth for easy filling and its disassemblable lid for thorough cleaning. This mug also minimizes condensation, enhancing user comfort, and includes a reusable straw to reduce waste. Its durable powder coating ensures a long-lasting finish, while the BPA-free materials prioritize your health and safety. With a capacity of 40oz and a thoughtful design that balances form and function, Stanley mugs are trusted by outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users alike. Experience reliability, versatility, and quality—all in one mug.

Upgrade your beverage experience with the Stanley 40oz Mugs, the ultimate combination of durability, functionality, and style. Built with 90% recycled 18/8 stainless steel and featuring double-wall vacuum insulation, this mug keeps your drinks hot for up to 7 hours, cold for 11 hours, and iced for an impressive 2 days. Whether you're on a demanding outdoor adventure or focusing at your work desk, the Stanley mug ensures your beverages are always at the ideal temperature. Designed with convenience in mind, the FlowState™ 3-position lid offers versatility, featuring a no-splash straw opening, an open spout for faster sips, and a full cover top for maximum protection. The ergonomic handle with comfort-grip inserts and a lightweight construction make it easy to carry wherever you go. Plus, it's cupholder compatible, ensuring that it fits seamlessly into your daily life, from the car to the office. Cleaning is a breeze thanks to its wide mouth for easy filling and its disassemblable lid for thorough cleaning. This mug also minimizes condensation, enhancing user comfort, and includes a reusable straw to reduce waste. Its durable powder coating ensures a long-lasting finish, while the BPA-free materials prioritize your health and safety. With a capacity of 40oz and a thoughtful design that balances form and function, Stanley mugs are trusted by outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users alike. Experience reliability, versatility, and quality—all in one mug.

More details...