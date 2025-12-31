Unique Umbrella Effect Inc's Memberships

our Unique Umbrella Effect monthly dues help sustain and grow our mission while providing meaningful value to our members. Dues support:

Planning and hosting monthly networking and educational meetings

Marketing and promotional exposure for member businesses

Community outreach programs serving veterans, seniors, youth, and families

Event coordination, venues, and program materials

Administrative, technology, and operational expenses

Ongoing development of programs that strengthen our business and community network

Your monthly commitment ensures consistency, impact, and continued opportunities to connect, grow, and serve together.