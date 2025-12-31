Unique Umbrella Effect Inc

About the memberships

Unique Umbrella Effect Inc's Memberships

Membership
$450

Valid until February 20, 2027

Your Unique Umbrella Effect membership fee helps support the day-to-day operations and community impact of our 501(c)(3) organization. It covers event planning and logistics, marketing and promotional efforts for members, educational workshops, community outreach initiatives for veterans, seniors, youth, and families, administrative and technology costs, and the continued growth of programs that connect, educate, and empower our members and the community.

Renewal of Membership
$225

Valid until February 20, 2027

Your Unique Umbrella Effect membership fee helps support the day-to-day operations and community impact of our 501(c)(3) organization. It covers event planning and logistics, marketing and promotional efforts for members, educational workshops, community outreach initiatives for veterans, seniors, youth, and families, administrative and technology costs, and the continued growth of programs that connect, educate, and empower our members and the community.

Monthly Dues
$15

Renews monthly

our Unique Umbrella Effect monthly dues help sustain and grow our mission while providing meaningful value to our members. Dues support:

  • Planning and hosting monthly networking and educational meetings
  • Marketing and promotional exposure for member businesses
  • Community outreach programs serving veterans, seniors, youth, and families
  • Event coordination, venues, and program materials
  • Administrative, technology, and operational expenses
  • Ongoing development of programs that strengthen our business and community network

Your monthly commitment ensures consistency, impact, and continued opportunities to connect, grow, and serve together.

