Unitarian Church North's LIVE Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
LOWLAND SCOTCH WHISKEY
This single malt exemplifies the refined and approachable character of the Lowland style. Uniquely, Auchentoshan is one of the few Scottish distilleries to employ triple distillation, resulting in an exceptionally smooth and delicate spirit. A fine representation of Lowland Scotch craftsmanship—elegant, smooth, and distinctly approachable—this bottle offers a polished addition to any whisky collection or tasting lineup.
Value $250
Generously donated by Janet Jensen
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2-Night stay at the beautiful Wanderlust Inn in Sturgeon Bay. Take in all of the sights and fun of the Door County villages over your stay. When you return to Sturgeon, your $150 gift card at Trattoria Dal Santo will help you cap off the day with a delicious dinner. (Book directly with the Wanderlust, note any restrictions on the certificate)
Live Auction Only
Value $950
Generously donated by Ed Ahrenhoerster.
Note picture is not of actual inn.
Starting bid
12 YR OLD SCOTCH WHISKEY
This is a distinctive and conversation-worthy addition to any whisky collection, offering both vintage charm and a glimpse into Scotland’s independent bottling tradition. The nose is expected to show soft malt, light oak, and gentle smoke, while the palate offers a smooth balance of cooked fruit, subtle citrus, chocolate notes, and mild grain sweetness. The finish is medium in length, slightly dry, with a lingering malt and faint smokiness.
Value $270
Generously donated by Janet Jensen
Starting bid
4 Tickets to the game on Monday, June 29, 2026 at 6:40 PM. This package includes parking passes. Picture is actual view from your seat!
Live Auction Only
Value $600
Starting bid
Saturday to Saturday stay for up to 5 at s Deluxe Upper Peninsula retreat – The Tree Top Lodge
This 2nd floor guest carriage house is located at Brian and Nancy’s lakefront Upper Michigan home. The Tree Top is a private accommodation with parking, a king bed master as well as queen sleeper sofa in LR and futon/sofa in the master. Bedding, towels, crib and high chair are provided. Full gourmet granite kitchen and bath with lake facing outdoor deck and laundry. Lake access with kayaks, swimming dock included.
Live Auction Only
Value $1200
Generously donated by Nancy Neumann and Brian Monroe
Schedule at your earliest convenience.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 4-5 hour session turning a beautiful wood bowl on a lathe. Begin with raw wood and finish with a work of art. Provide your own wood for sentimental value or choose from a variety of hardwood samples. You will be amazed by the process exposing the inner beauty found in the wood. Lunch or dinner, depending on the time, prepared by Julie is included.
Live Auction Only
$200 Value
Date and Time to be arrange/confirmed with Todd Zumach
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!