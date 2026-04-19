Unitarian Church North's LIVE Auction

Saturday to Saturday stay for up to 5 at s Deluxe Upper Peninsula retreat – The Tree Top Lodge





This 2nd floor guest carriage house is located at Brian and Nancy’s lakefront Upper Michigan home. The Tree Top is a private accommodation with parking, a king bed master as well as queen sleeper sofa in LR and futon/sofa in the master. Bedding, towels, crib and high chair are provided. Full gourmet granite kitchen and bath with lake facing outdoor deck and laundry. Lake access with kayaks, swimming dock included.





Live Auction Only

Value $1200

Generously donated by Nancy Neumann and Brian Monroe

Schedule at your earliest convenience.



