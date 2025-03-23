Unitarian Church of Sharon's 50/50 Raffle

50/50 Single Raffle Ticket
$5
The prize is half the pot, so the more tickets we sell, the bigger the pot grows!
50/50 Raffle Ticket - 5 for $20 Bundle
$20
Increase your chances of winning!
50/50 Raffle Ticket - 12 for $40 Bundle
$40
Best value and even more chances to win!
